Last month, Stardew Valley creator Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone mentioned how he was finally done adding "major new content" for the next update.

Now, to mark the 8th anniversary of the game, he's finally locked in a release date for Version 1.6. It will be arriving next month on 19th March 2024, but the catch is this date only applies to the PC version.

Barone notes how the "console & mobile" versions of this update will follow "as soon as possible":

It's the 8th anniversary of Stardew Valley. Thank you for all the support over the years! Today I am announcing the PC Release date for the 1.6 update: --March 19th--. Console & Mobile will follow as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/dMEFydjSqC February 26, 2024

The creator of Stardew Valley previously admitted Version 1.6 ended up being a "little larger in scope than originally planned" which is why it's taken so long.

In this time, he's added a new major festival, two new mini-festivals, new late-game content, new items, new crafting recipes, winter outfits for villagers, a new farm type, new secrets and much more.

The same update revealed over 30 million copies of Stardew Valley had been sold worldwide, with ConcernedApe also noting how an official cookbook was "coming soon" and the worldwide concert is currently underway.