It seems the fun isn't over just yet in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - with Nintendo announcing new spirits will be joining the battle later this week on 22nd March 2024 for five days.

The games in the spotlight this time include the upcoming release Princess Peach: Showtime! and last year's side-scrolling hit Super Mario Bros. Wonder. When you defeat these spirits in battle, you'll earn more gold than usual. Here's another look at the promotional artwork released alongside this event:

This event follows on from the game's fifth anniversary celebrations, which included the arrival of the Sora amiibo and multiple other spirits being added to the game from series such as Splatoon, Pokémon, and Xenoblade Chronicles.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has also received an update recently, bumping it up to Version 13.0.2. And Nintendo has been busy restocking the Smash Bros. amiibo range around the globe over the past month.