Europe's next Nintendo Switch Online free Game Trial kicks off today and it is none other than Poncle's devilishly addictive roguelike, Vampire Survivors. From today (14th March) until 23rd March, you can get into as much of the monster-hunting mayhem as you would like, for free! That is, as long as you have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, of course.

If you have somehow managed to last this long without picking up Vampire Survivors, we can't recommend it highly enough. The game is a tough sell. It's a top-down, pixel-art roguelike where you kill hoards of monsters with a series of ever-upgrading auto-firing weapons, but on launch last year, we couldn't put it down.

There are 10 days to try this one out for free, so that's room for approximately 100 hours of play? Right? And then the game is only £3.99 / €4.99 at full price on the eShop afterwards if you want to keep playing once the trial is up. Difficult to argue with a price like that, eh?

Vampire Survivors scored an Among Us DLC earlier this year and the latest free update took things to space again. In short, now is a pretty good time to try things out. You can check out our 9/10 review below.