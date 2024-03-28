In case you missed it, Nintendo is shutting down online play and other functionality for the 3DS and Wii U early next month.

As we get closer to this deadline, Nintendo's Japanese social media accounts have been issuing regular PSA. The latest one was posted earlier this week, once again reminding everyone online play for both of these devices will end on 9th April 2024 (that's 8th April in the US).

"The online play service for "Nintendo 3DS software and Wii U software" will end at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9th ​​next month."

So, once again - if you've got anything online related you want to do on the 3DS or Wii U, you've now got a few weeks to go.

Earlier this month, Nintendo ended the ability to merge unused eShop funds (from the 3DS and Wii U) to a Nintendo Account. It also closed the eShops for these platforms last year, with purchases no longer possible.