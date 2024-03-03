Kirby Car

Last month, Good Smile Company teased new figma including a Pop Up Parade version of Kirby car, based on a transformation in Kirby and the Forgotten Land. Pre-orders for this item will set you back USD $25.99 (or the regional equivalent).

It's estimated to ship in Q4 2024 and even zooms about when you pull it back. Here's a bit of PR:

"A POP UP PARADE that zooms! POP UP PARADE is a series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and speedy releases! Each figure typically stands around 17-18cm in height and the series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon! Pull back, release and watch the figure go!"

Watch on YouTube

Any interest in this Kirby car? Let us know in the comments.