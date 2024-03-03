Last month, Good Smile Company teased new figma including a Pop Up Parade version of Kirby car, based on a transformation in Kirby and the Forgotten Land. Pre-orders for this item will set you back USD $25.99 (or the regional equivalent).
It's estimated to ship in Q4 2024 and even zooms about when you pull it back. Here's a bit of PR:
"A POP UP PARADE that zooms! POP UP PARADE is a series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and speedy releases! Each figure typically stands around 17-18cm in height and the series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon! Pull back, release and watch the figure go!"
