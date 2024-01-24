HAL Laboratory is constantly pumping out new releases starring the pink puffball Kirby, so what's planned in 2024? While there's no official announcement just yet, unsurprisingly the company is looking towards the future and may already be hiring for its next big project to follow Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

As highlighted by Twisted Voxel, HAL is currently looking to fill roles for action programmer, UI programmer, graphics programmer, system programmer, sound programmer, 3D character artist, 3D animator, effects artist, UI artist, level design and planning assistant, sound designer and project manager. Phew, that's quite a lot!

Here is the message shared on HAL's website about this recruitment drive (via a rough translation):

"In order to strengthen our project development capabilities, we are recruiting experienced game developers for the following positions. We are looking for enthusiastic people who want to participate in the development of Kirby games and who want to create interesting games with great attention to detail."

In recent years HAL has also released Kirby's Dream Buffet and Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe. When Kirby and the Forgotten Land arrived in March 2022, it was praised for bringing the character into the modern era with a full 3D adventure.