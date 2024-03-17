We're teeing off another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Before we do so, however, let's take a look at what happened on the last hole. It was a par three as we matched up a trio of covers for Mario & Luigi: Partners in Time. Unfortunately, some strong winds seemed to blow things firmly in the favour of North America, whose bright cover took 75% of the vote, leaving the Japanese and South Korean variants to putt 14% and 10% respectively.

Onto this week's course and while our puns might have a fairway to go, we're taking a swing at Mario Golf on the Game Boy Color to celebrate its arrival on the Nintendo Switch Online library. We previously looked at the N64 version when that landed on NSO and did the same for Advance Tour, but this pretty portable variant had a couple of regional covers of its own so we thought it only right to take it to the green.

There are only two different covers this time around, with Europe and North America sharing a similar design. But enough warm-up, let's get to it. Four!