Hi folks, and welcome back to Box Art Brawl!
Looking back on last week, Tetris Attack on the Game Boy entered the ring for a classic duel, with North America and Europe going head-to-head against Japan. Rather expectedly, including Nintendo's characters gave Japan a significant advantage, and the region won comfortably with 75% of the vote.
This week, we're jumping ahead slightly to the Game Boy Advance with Mario Golf: Advance Tour, the counterpart for the GameCube's Mario Golf: Toadstool Tour. Released in 2004, it would retain many of the RPG elements that shaped previous titles, and went on to receive high critical reception.
Much like last week, it's another duel with the Western design going up against the Japanese design, so without further ado, let's get started...
Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.
North America / Europe
Okay, boom, look at Mario there, how cool does he look, huh? We love how he slightly overlaps the GBA branding on the left, too. It's a very bold image, and Nintendo made great use of the background space too, adding additional characters to marvel at Mario's pristine form.
Japan
Hold up... Where's Mario?! Okay, he's on the grass, but gosh, it's kinda weird to have a Mario Golf game without the main man himself, right? It's like the total opposite of last week's clash with Tetris Attack. Nevertheless, this is still a cool image; we're always game for a composition that includes a whole bunch of interesting characters. The environment is also a touch more realistic than the Western design, which makes for a nice touch, even if it's not quite representative of what's in the game.
Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of the Box Art Brawl.
Comments 13
Na/Eu version, I like how it represents Mario as serious golfer.
Peach's cute dress is a bonus.
Wow, this is an odd one! It is indeed quite bizarre that Mario himself was not featured on the Japan box, but it is also strangely refreshing? Maybe? I like the Japan artwork, though, and the NA cover is really bland, so I went for Japan.
The NA/Europe box art is actually logical. The new characters are off to the sidelines. The other one doesn’t even have Mario.
Japan as it shows the cast you'll see the most during the game, in particular the protagonists in front instead of behind Mario and Peach who barely show up in the story.
The reason Mario doesn't feature on the Japanese cover is that he'd just signed a 450 million coin contract to go and play golf in the desert kingdom's breakaway league.
Both covers are pretty dire though. This is one of those times when you wouldn't mind buying the loose cart with no box.
Japanese one really highlights the characters outside of Marioverse, I really like it.
They both have Ella (the MC) though so it's a minor win for JP
The EU/US one is horrendous. Let's look at the JP...
Ooofff... that one is even worse.
They are both terrible. No vote from me.
One of my all time favourite games, the UK cover may not be spectacular but its deeply nostalgic for me so its earns my vote.
You can't just leave Mario out of the box art for a Mario game. No I don't count the logo.
JP might not have Mario, but the composition is a lot better.
That Japanese one is just weird. Nintendos box art is normally so good it’s hard to comprehend what happened there
The Japanese one is atrocious for so many reasons. The NA one is just... Mario playing golf.
@electrolite77 I think their thought process may have been, anyone who buys Mario games will buy this anyways, why don't we put a bunch of anime characters and see if we can shift a few more copies. But I agree it's a really weird marketing move for them to purposely not put Mario on something.
