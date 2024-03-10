Nintendo has held a special 'MAR10 Day 2024' broadcast containing all sorts of Mario-related announcements. To go out with a bang it revealed the Game Boy and Game Boy Color libraries for the Switch Online service would be receiving three more games.

The titles joining the service on 12th March 2024 include Dr. Mario (1990/91) for Game Boy as well as the Game Boy Color titles Mario Golf (1999) and Mario Tennis (2000/01). Of course, to play these titles, you will need to have a Nintendo Account and an active Switch Online membership.