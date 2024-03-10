Welcome back to another clash of the covers in this week's Box Art Brawl!

Before we meet today's contenders, let's take a look at what happened last time when we matched up three regional covers for Ninja Gaiden Shadow (or Shadow Warriors for those in Europe and Australia). Despite there being three options, it wasn't a close call. North America walked away with the win, taking 67% of the vote, while Japan and Europe picked up 7% and 27% respectively.

Today is MAR10 Day and we're heading back into the RPG realm as we tackle Mario & Luigi: Partners in Time. Released in 2005 in North America and Japan (a year later in Europe), this entry to the series is a hoot. No, it might not be the best Mario RPG out there, but the series sets a high standard! It's also difficult to argue with those adorable baby sprites.

We have three different covers this time, with Europe/North America facing off against variants from both Japan and Korea. Let's dive in, shall we?