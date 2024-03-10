Mario & Luigi: Partners in Time - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

Welcome back to another clash of the covers in this week's Box Art Brawl!

Before we meet today's contenders, let's take a look at what happened last time when we matched up three regional covers for Ninja Gaiden Shadow (or Shadow Warriors for those in Europe and Australia). Despite there being three options, it wasn't a close call. North America walked away with the win, taking 67% of the vote, while Japan and Europe picked up 7% and 27% respectively.

Today is MAR10 Day and we're heading back into the RPG realm as we tackle Mario & Luigi: Partners in Time. Released in 2005 in North America and Japan (a year later in Europe), this entry to the series is a hoot. No, it might not be the best Mario RPG out there, but the series sets a high standard! It's also difficult to argue with those adorable baby sprites.

We have three different covers this time, with Europe/North America facing off against variants from both Japan and Korea. Let's dive in, shall we?

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

North America / Europe

Mario & Luigi: Partners in Time - NA/EU
Image: Nintendo

If you had any doubt that this game was going to be trippy, look no further than the cover. The swirling patterns, hoards of enemies, UFOs and lightning are a lot (also, is that Peach's corpse?), but hey, it's certainly eye catching.

Japan

Mario & Luigi: Partners in Time - JP
Image: Nintendo

Japan's cover is a lot more paired back. Mario and Luigi take centre stage with their baby companions (seems fitting) and the rest of the background is pretty plain. Of course, unless we count the wave of enemies storming in from the top right. Menacing, eh?

South Korea

Mario & Luigi: Partners in Time - KO
Image: Nintendo

Now this is a different approach. It's not quite as overwhelming as the North American/European cover, but it certainly carries a similar trippiness. The spirals make their return, though the top half of the art is now dominated by purple stars. Lots of patterns to take in here.

