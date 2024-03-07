Mother 3

Last month, Nintendo surprised Japanese fans by adding Mother 3 to the Switch Online's GBA library.

Now, to add to the suffering, it's made Mother 3 icons available to Switch Online subscribers in Japan. The character icons will set you back 10 Platinum Points each and the borders and backgrounds will cost 5 Platinum Points each.

Below is a look, courtesy of 'NSO Icons Alerts' on X. Also be careful if you're planning on swapping regions to obtain these icons as they can apparently "break" the NSO app:

Although the Mother 3 icons haven't been made available locally, Nintendo did previously release EarthBound Beginnings icons. Alongside the Mother 3 icons today, Nintendo has also made new Splatoon 3 icons globally available. Here's a look:

If you are still eager to check out Mother 3 on the Switch, you can provided you have access to a Japanese Switch account and an online subscription.

What do you think of the latest batch of icons? Let us know in the comments.

