Last month, Nintendo surprised Japanese fans by adding Mother 3 to the Switch Online's GBA library.
Now, to add to the suffering, it's made Mother 3 icons available to Switch Online subscribers in Japan. The character icons will set you back 10 Platinum Points each and the borders and backgrounds will cost 5 Platinum Points each.
Below is a look, courtesy of 'NSO Icons Alerts' on X. Also be careful if you're planning on swapping regions to obtain these icons as they can apparently "break" the NSO app:
Although the Mother 3 icons haven't been made available locally, Nintendo did previously release EarthBound Beginnings icons. Alongside the Mother 3 icons today, Nintendo has also made new Splatoon 3 icons globally available. Here's a look:
If you are still eager to check out Mother 3 on the Switch, you can provided you have access to a Japanese Switch account and an online subscription.