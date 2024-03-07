Last month, Nintendo surprised fans by adding Mother 3 to the Switch Online's GBA library in Japan.
Now, to add to the suffering here in the West, it's also made Mother 3 icons available to Switch Online subscribers in Japan. The character icons cost 10 Platinum Points each and the borders and backgrounds are priced at 5 Platinum Points each.
Below is a look, courtesy of 'NSO Icons Alerts' on X. Also be careful if you're planning on swapping regions to obtain these icons as they can apparently "break" the NSO app:
Although the Mother 3 icons haven't been made available locally, Nintendo did previously release EarthBound Beginnings icons. Nintendo has also made new Splatoon 3 icons globally available today. Here's a look:
If you are still eager to check out Mother 3 on the Nintendo Switch, you might be interested in reading our detailed guide: