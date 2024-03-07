Last month, Nintendo surprised fans by adding Mother 3 to the Switch Online's GBA library in Japan.

Now, to add to the suffering here in the West, it's also made Mother 3 icons available to Switch Online subscribers in Japan. The character icons cost 10 Platinum Points each and the borders and backgrounds are priced at 5 Platinum Points each.

Below is a look, courtesy of 'NSO Icons Alerts' on X. Also be careful if you're planning on swapping regions to obtain these icons as they can apparently "break" the NSO app:

People have been obtaining these icons by switching their Nintendo Account's region to Japan, HOWEVER there's currently an issue with switching your account back your region that will break your NSO app when you have these icons. Use caution if you really want these!" — ឵឵NSO Icons Alerts (@IconsNSO) March 7, 2024

Although the Mother 3 icons haven't been made available locally, Nintendo did previously release EarthBound Beginnings icons. Nintendo has also made new Splatoon 3 icons globally available today. Here's a look:

If you are still eager to check out Mother 3 on the Nintendo Switch, you might be interested in reading our detailed guide: