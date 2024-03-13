Red Art Games has today announced that it is bringing the 'multi-dimensional shooter' Macross: Shooting Insight to Western Switches in both physical and digital forms later this year.
The game was previously announced for Japan only (where it is set to release tomorrow, 14th March), and while today's announcement did not come with a Western release date, at least we know that it's on its way.
Shooting Insight is developed by Kaminari Games and is set in the anime's iconic sci-fi universe. In it, you will be hopping between dimensions with the help of some familiar faces and taking on waves of enemies from the comfort of your unique Valkyrie. There are even several different gameplay options depending on the level (though all of them are pretty closely linked to shooting 'em up — if you can believe it).
You can find out a little more information about what this one has on offer in the following features rundown from Red Art Games:
- Brand new and original story
- Characters from 5 different Macross anime series
- Multiple gameplay styles in each level (horizontally scrolling shooting, vertically scrolling shooting, and 360-degree scrolling shooting)
- Fan-favorite songs from all featured Macross series
- Japanese dub
- English localization
We don't have any information about the game's release date, pre-order window or suggested price just yet, though the publisher has stated that all be revealed later this year. We'll be keeping an eye out, worry not.
Will you be picking this one up later this year? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 29
Not far enough west!! PlayAsia it is, then.
The wife and I recently finished watching Macross Saga (RoboTech) she enjoyed it.
I just finished reading that horrible Titan Comics series.
I'm in the mood for Good Macross/RoboTech again!
Wow, that’s a big score for Red Art Games. I’ve had the Japanese limited edition for this on preorder since November, and never expected a Western release.
This explains why they scrubbed English language from the Japan release that’s out this week. I’m happy with Japanese language only for this game, but I’m glad those who aren’t will have an option now.
I suppose Saturn Tribute Assault Suit Leynos 2 will go the same route?
Meanwhile, bring on Minmei and allow me to say DE CULCHAAA! 😄
i thought it was called Macross: Shooting Insight?
A screenshot or two (of the Eastern release) would have been nice...
@Spider-Kev I couldn't get past the issue on that comic. It was bad. The old 90s novels though weren't bad. I need to go back and reread the last book that's not part of the numbered series that wraps it up though. For some reason I don't remember much from it compared to the numbered series. I'm starting to wonder if I actually finished. I was probably starting college and maybe I didn't get past the first chapters or something.
Had to poke around for the trailer. Can't tell exactly what kind of shooting this game is using. That 3rd person section seems odd.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ODrMnIAMDI0
@Daggot thank you for linking to that trailer. I’m seeing Shmup and… rail shooter? And it looks like there’s a fair amount of story… are there dating sim or like relationship aspects or am I misinterpreting the trailer? Honestly, as a Macross fan I may have to get this, even though usually the Macross games are not very good…
Great, I went to playasia but there was order stopped which was handy given this new, I have the chance to get this version instead.
Looks like it goes between a lot of different shumup styles with some nice graphics too from the trailer. Hope it arrives soon.
@Teksetter yeah and I was thinking it was Limited Run Games to blame.
@Elira
Whoa good catch! The original title in Japan was indeed Macross: Shooting Insight
I wonder if they’ve localized the title for the West, or if “Shooting Instinct” is just a misprint?
A Macross game. Cool.
Plays with Jetfire
Nice! This had been on my import list for a while.
Robotech/Macross? I'm in!
So this isn't a macro picross? Sad face
@Teksetter
Typo. Official site:
https://www.redartgames.com/content/11-blog#MACROSS-Shooting-Insight-is-coming-to-the-West-on-Nintendo-Switch-PS5-PS4
This is awesome! Definitely going to pick it up. Huge Macross fan, and medium-sized scrolling shooter fan.
"Macross: Shooting Instinct [comes] to Western Switches in ... physical ... form later this year."
take my money.gif!!!
@Diogmites I still have the original Transformers Jetfire figure ! and it's boxed ! 😁👍
@Spider-Kev This game, especially the Western version, has nothing to do with that trash.
@Daggot You're confusing this for something else that it isn't.
@Dimjimmer
Thanks for clearing that up!
@JimNorman , it seems your “instinct” about this Macross game’s official title lacked “insight.” 😆
@Mommar
I know!
That's why I said "I'm in the mood for GOOD Macross/RoboTech!"
@Daggot
"I couldn't get past the issue on that comic. It was bad."
What issue?
*****
I kept reading cause I was bored and I couldn't turn away from the trainwreck
@Daggot that's funny you mention not remembering finishing the novel.
I have some kind of issue, where I can't remember the endings of movies/shows/books etc.
I definitely finished plenty, but I couldn't tell you how anything ever wrapped up.
@Spider-Kev DOH, should have been "first issue". The comic was just bad. It was like an extremely weak telling of the original story written by an armature teen writer who won a bet so he got to write a comic.
@Daggot
It started bad and got worse. Then became horrible.
@jco83 Sweet!
@Teksetter @Dimjimmer D'oh! Thanks for flagging that — I have tweaked things now
Tap here to load 29 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...