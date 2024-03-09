Following the news about Yuzu's takedown earlier this week, there's now another Nintendo-related emulator story making headlines.

As reported by The Verge, Pizza Emulators - known for work on Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance emulators on Android - has decided to permanently remove its apps from Google's Play Store. The developer Davide Berra wants to put family first.

Here's the full statement:

"Dear Friends and supporters, after seven incredible years of development and adventures with my apps, I have made the difficult decision to remove them permanently from the Play Store. My family comes first, and for this reason, I have chosen to prioritise my family over the development of my apps. I want to thank each and every one of you for your incredible support over the years. Your words of encouragement, feedback, and constant support have been a source of inspiration for me and my work. Thank you again for everything. You have been fantastic. With gratitude, Davide."

While there's no reference to Nintendo's recent lawsuit against the creators of the Switch emulator Yuzu, this removal has taken place in the same week. Nintendo currently offers a selection of Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance titles on its Switch Online subscription service.

As for Yuzu, the creators have now been ordered to pay Nintendo $2.4 million in damages and shut down the emulator.