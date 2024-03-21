Calling all Fire Emblem fans! Nintendo and Intelligent Systems have just released the official Fire Emblem Engage "limited edition" soundtrack in Japan including a sizable collection of discs.

The regular edition (priced at about $49.00 USD) comes with seven CD featuring the soundtrack from the main game and DLC, Along with this is a DVD including voice data and other sound effects. The lovely case artwork has also been drawn by the character designer Mika Pikazo.

As for the limited edition (roughly $79.00), it's loaded with plenty of extra goodies (including a replica ring). Here's the rundown (via GoNintendo):

- Digipack case (with jacket illustration drawn by MikaPikazo)

- Clear case

- Full color booklet (20 pages)

- a replica of Marth’s Emblem Ring

- a display stand inspired by the Ring Chamber from the game

- 4 postcards which can be displayed on the Original Soundtrack album’s clear case

Unfortunately, this product is only available in Japan for now - so your best bet might be an import retailer or website. If we hear any updates about a possible worldwide release, we'll let you know.