While a lot of the focus last year was on the new Zelda and Mario games, there were plenty of other first-party releases. This includes the tactical RPG Fire Emblem Engage, which this week celebrates its first anniversary.

Yes, it's already a year old! To celebrate, artist and illustrator Mika Pikazo has shared some new artwork in the form of a portrait of Veyle. Pikazo is the same character artist involved in the design of the game's protagonist, Alear.

"Fire Emblem Engage 1 year anniversary of the launch!! I am happy that so many people have played our game."



発売1周年！

沢山の方に遊んでいただけて嬉しいです！

Fire Emblem Engage

1 year anniversary of the launch!!

January 20, 2024

If you haven't played Fire Emblem Engage yet, it's well worth a look. We awarded it an "excellent" 9 out of 10 stars when it first arrived on the Switch - mentioning how it offers some of the slickest and most satisfying turn-based combat around.