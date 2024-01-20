While a lot of the focus last year was on the new Zelda and Mario games, there were plenty of other first-party releases. This includes the tactical RPG Fire Emblem Engage, which this week celebrates its first anniversary.
Yes, it's already a year old! To celebrate, artist and illustrator Mika Pikazo has shared some new artwork in the form of a portrait of Veyle. Pikazo is the same character artist involved in the design of the game's protagonist, Alear.
"Fire Emblem Engage 1 year anniversary of the launch!! I am happy that so many people have played our game."
If you haven't played Fire Emblem Engage yet, it's well worth a look. We awarded it an "excellent" 9 out of 10 stars when it first arrived on the Switch - mentioning how it offers some of the slickest and most satisfying turn-based combat around.