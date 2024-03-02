Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Update [Sat 2nd Mar, 2024 05:00 GMT]:

Pre-orders for this Japanese physical release of Dave The Diver have now officially gone live on Playasia (thanks, Nintendo Everything). As previously noted, this version of the game is region-free and includes support for English and other languages. It will set you back USD $29.99 (or your regional equivalent) and is expected to ship on 30th May, 2024.

Original story [Thu 29th Feb, 2024 05:55 GMT]:

If you've been waiting for a hard copy of Dave The Diver, you're in luck... kind of. Arc System Works has today announced a physical "Anniversary Edition" of the game for Switch will be launching on 30th May 2024.

As part of this collab, the game will add some content from the fighting game Guilty Gear Strive. This includes themed graphics for the boat and customers who wear themed costumes. There's also a rhythm game giving you access to the song "The Disaster of Passion". It's worth mentioning how this isn't Dave's first collab, as he's previously teamed up with Godzilla and games like Dredge.

If you do end up purchasing this version of the game early, you'll score some special sticker sheets and a soundtrack CD featuring the music from Dave The Diver. This version will also apparently support English and other languages. If we hear any updates about a local release, we'll let you know.