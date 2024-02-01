Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The highly successful deep sea game Dave The Diver was featured during Sony's latest 'State of Play' broadcast earlier today, and in case you missed it's receiving some new DLC in the form of a Godzilla crossover.

There's been no confirmation of this DLC for other platforms just yet, but it will apparently be arriving for "free" at some point in May. Here's a bit about it from the PlayStation blog:

"Introducing even more enormous threats lurking in the depths. Prepare to meet the King of the Monsters in the Blue Hole."



And check out the trailer for a glimpse of the upcoming new DLC!🥁 We revealed a new trailer during the Sony State of Play! Experience the PlayStation version in April!🎉And check out the trailer for a glimpse of the upcoming new DLC!🥁 pic.twitter.com/KwYKZlzyUQ February 1, 2024

You can check out a free demo of Dave the Diver on the Switch eShop. If we hear any updates about a Switch release date, we'll let you know.