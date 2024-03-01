Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Back in December last year we heard how Konami and WayForward's upcoming release Contra: Operation Galuga would be getting a physical release from Limited Run containing the full game on a Switch cartridge.

Now, in an update, Limited Run Games has revealed the standard, classic edition, and ultimate edition of the game. Pre-orders will open later today on 1st March 2024 and will close on 14th April 2024. Here's the full rundown of each version available:

Standard Edition - USD $39.99

"Contra: Operation Galuga is on a region-free physical cart for the Nintendo Switch. This is an open pre-order for a limited time."

Classic Edition - USD $69.99

Includes:

Physical Copy of Contra: Operation Galuga for Nintendo Switch

Classic Edition Box with Metallic Ink

Retro Style Dust Jacket

12" x 16" Double-Sided Poster featuring Artwork by Peach Momoko

Contra: Operation Galuga Game Soundtrack

Ultimate Edition - USD $174.99

Includes:

Physical Copy of Contra: Operation Galuga for Nintendo Switch

Classic Edition Box with Metallic Ink

Retro Style Dust Jacket

Contra: Operation Galuga SteelBook

12" x 16" Double-Sided Poster featuring Artwork by Peach Momoko

Contra: Operation Galuga Game Soundtrack

Contra: Operation Galuga Original Soundtrack with bonus tracks and two additional discs

Bill and Lance Action Figures with weapons accessories

Bill and Lance Dog Tags

Earth Marine Corps Patch

Red Falcon Metal Pin

Art Book

Sticker Sheet

Contra: Operation Galuga was also featured in the recent Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase - with WayForward releasing a demo on the Switch eShop while also confirming the title would be arriving on the 12th March 2024.