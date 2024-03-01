Back in December last year we heard how Konami and WayForward's upcoming release Contra: Operation Galuga would be getting a physical release from Limited Run containing the full game on a Switch cartridge.

Now, in an update, Limited Run Games has revealed the standard, classic edition, and ultimate edition of the game. Pre-orders will open later today on 1st March 2024 and will close on 14th April 2024. Here's the full rundown of each version available:

Standard Edition - USD $39.99

Contra: Operation Galuga

"Contra: Operation Galuga is on a region-free physical cart for the Nintendo Switch. This is an open pre-order for a limited time."

Classic Edition - USD $69.99

Contra: Operation Galuga

Includes:

  • Physical Copy of Contra: Operation Galuga for Nintendo Switch
  • Classic Edition Box with Metallic Ink
  • Retro Style Dust Jacket
  • 12" x 16" Double-Sided Poster featuring Artwork by Peach Momoko
  • Contra: Operation Galuga Game Soundtrack

Ultimate Edition - USD $174.99

Contra: Operation Galuga

Includes:

  • Physical Copy of Contra: Operation Galuga for Nintendo Switch
  • Classic Edition Box with Metallic Ink
  • Retro Style Dust Jacket
  • Contra: Operation Galuga SteelBook
  • 12" x 16" Double-Sided Poster featuring Artwork by Peach Momoko
  • Contra: Operation Galuga Game Soundtrack
  • Contra: Operation Galuga Original Soundtrack with bonus tracks and two additional discs
  • Bill and Lance Action Figures with weapons accessories
  • Bill and Lance Dog Tags
  • Earth Marine Corps Patch
  • Red Falcon Metal Pin
  • Art Book
  • Sticker Sheet

Contra: Operation Galuga was also featured in the recent Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase - with WayForward releasing a demo on the Switch eShop while also confirming the title would be arriving on the 12th March 2024.

Will you be adding LRG's physical version of Contra to your Switch library? Tell us in the comments.

