Ded_Nexus wrote: I can use my digital copy across multiple consoles too and, if I'm playing offline, it'll never get those updates.

You obviously didn't read my comment properly. Either do so before attacking me or go back to primary school to brush up on your comprehension skills (and your manners). I never suggested that one not download the updates. I stated that one can back up the update data for offline use in perpetuity so long as one has a spare console.

Perhaps I could have been clearer in saying that one can use the same cartridge across multiple consoles and accounts, which is a convenience not afforded by digital (as other accounts cannot play a downloaded title belonging to somebody else on a console designated as a secondary one), and that's a win for physical.

Ded_Nexus wrote: I used to be a staunch physical only owner until I did research and realized how much better digital is for everyone.

Gee, that's really persuasive. Do you have any actual points to make other than to essentially say "me Tarzan, physical bad, digital good"?

Ded_Nexus wrote: It's okay if you prefer a physical copy, but to continue suggesting it's the best path is highly incorrect.

Again, you've made no argument that supports that assertion. And I wasn't having a go at anybody who preferred digital either, so I don't understand where this misdirected hostility is coming from.

Ded_Nexus wrote: I'm going to assume you still buy Blu-ray/DVD/VHS? CD/cassette?

I will contine to buy Blu-rays/CDs as they provide superior quality presentation of the film/music over streaming/downloads in the majority of cases (streaming services typically do not offer lossless audio by defaut, and video is typically a small fraction of the bitrate offered by Blu-ray/4K discs). I can also rip the discs to my liking and use them across multiple devices without being constrained by DRM. They afford me more choices and control than I would have had I been limited to a digital storefront/service. Physical copies also cannot be retroactively altered/removed after the fact. Freedom and choices are nice to have.

Ded_Nexus wrote: You don't use streaming services for any of your entertainment correct?

None whatsoever.

Ded_Nexus wrote: If you do, you're a hypocrite and ignorantly choosing to die on a hill you've already abandoned elsewhere.

Thrice now, you've made no argument whatsoever as to how digital is in any way "superior". I respect people's choices to go either way, but clearly you have no respect for one's choices, or even the most basic of courtesy. Your point has not been made persuasive by mere stating your preferences are somehow "better", and you have only illustrated your own profound ignorance and rudeness with your uncalled for outburst.