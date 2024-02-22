The Obsidian Entertainment game Pentiment is officially available on the Switch eShop today, but before you scoop up a digital copy, you might want to consider whether or not you would prefer to add a physical version to your game library.

Limited Run Games has announced it will be releasing a hard copy of this title for the Switch as well as Xbox and PlayStation 5, with pre-orders opening later today on 22nd February 2024. It will be available to pre-order until 24th March 2024 and a standard copy of the game will set you back $34.99 USD (or your regional equivalent).





Limited Run is proud to announce that the physical edition of Pentiment will be available to pre-order tomorrow on Xbox, Switch & PS5. Wishlist now: pic.twitter.com/UNI35spg4q Step into an illustrated world where Europe is at a crossroads of great religious and political change...Limited Run is proud to announce that the physical edition of Pentiment will be available to pre-order tomorrow on Xbox, Switch & PS5. Wishlist now: https://t.co/jaJhXzAGde February 21, 2024

The Limited Run version of Pentiment will come with a region-free physical cartridge. This Xbox title originally made its debut in November 2022 and is described as a narrative adventure where players step into "a living illustrated world inspired by illuminated manuscripts and printed woodcuts".

"In a time when Europe is at a crossroads of great religious and political change...Walk in the footsteps of Andreas Maler, a master artist who finds himself in the middle of murders, scandals, and intrigue in the Bavarian Alps.