The Obsidian Entertainment game Pentiment is officially available on the Switch eShop today, but before you scoop up a digital copy, you might want to consider whether or not you would prefer to add a physical version to your game library.
Limited Run Games has announced it will be releasing a hard copy of this title for the Switch as well as Xbox and PlayStation 5, with pre-orders opening later today on 22nd February 2024. It will be available to pre-order until 24th March 2024 and a standard copy of the game will set you back $34.99 USD (or your regional equivalent).
The Limited Run version of Pentiment will come with a region-free physical cartridge. This Xbox title originally made its debut in November 2022 and is described as a narrative adventure where players step into "a living illustrated world inspired by illuminated manuscripts and printed woodcuts".
"In a time when Europe is at a crossroads of great religious and political change...Walk in the footsteps of Andreas Maler, a master artist who finds himself in the middle of murders, scandals, and intrigue in the Bavarian Alps.
"Conduct your own investigation to decide the fate of the community, but each decision will have lasting consequences and inexorably draws Andreas closer to the center of an underlying conspiracy."