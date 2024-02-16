There's been conversation about Microsoft's Game Pass subscription service potentially being released on rival platforms, but at the end of last year, the company's gaming CEO Phil Spencer ruled this out.

If you were hopeful this might change one day, it seems not. In Xbox's latest business update, Xbox's president of game content and studios Matt Booty reiterated how Game Pass would remain exclusive to Microsoft's console. Here's what he had to say:



Matt Booty: "We know that Game Pass will only be available on Xbox."

Although it seems Game Pass won't be made available on competitor platforms any time soon, Microsoft has obviously confirmed it's bringing four games to other systems in the future. At the moment, these titles are believed to be Hi-Fi RUSH, Sea of Thieves, Pentiment, and quite possibly Obsidian's multiplayer survival game Grounded.

Microsoft is also committed to bringing Activision's Call of Duty series to Nintendo platforms in the future, and in the past year, we've seen other releases like Minecraft Legends.