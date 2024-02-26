Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We are just a few days away from the release of Nightdive Studios' Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster on 28th February and the tech experts from Digital Foundry have popped up to let us know how the 1995 shooter is looking on Switch.

For the most part, the remaster runs well on every platform. Digital Foundry's John Linneman praises the game's fresh visual style and notes that there is very little to distinguish between console versions as far as visuals stand.

There are some issues, however, that will seem to affect the Switch version at launch. The tech review notes that the Switch is the only platform that sees performance dips, with the frame rate regularly dropping below 60fps during combat sequences (which in a first-person shooter, is quite often).

Digital Foundry offers a couple of suggestions for how to remedy this issue on day one such as playing with the classic visuals or disabling anti-aliasing in the game's settings. However, Linneman flags that he contacted Nightdive about the issue and the studio replied stating that it has already fixed the problem and a Switch patch will be released soon. Phew.

The Digital Foundry analysis also found that the game suffers from a level of 'juttering' due to a complicated tick rate as well as some issues with its musical note timing. The review makes clear that this is not enough to ruin the play experience by any means, calling the game "another Nightdive triumph," but it might be something to be aware of before heading in later this week.

Be sure to check out Digital Foundry's full tech review of Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster in the video at the top of this article.