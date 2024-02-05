It's no secret that the Switch is still selling remarkably well for a console in its seventh year on shelves. What the latest data has indicated, however, is that Nintendo's hybrid console may soon become the highest-selling console of all time in Japan.

According to the most recent Famitsu report on hardware sales in Japan, the Switch has now sold a total of 32,027,938 units across its three SKUs: OG Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch - OLED Model. This puts it just 1,000,000 shy of becoming the highest-selling console in the region.

As for its direct competition, well... it's still Nintendo. The current highest-selling console is the Nintendo DS at 32,990,000 units, with the Game Boy sitting just behind at 32,470,000 units. The Switch is still selling around 50,000 - 100,000 units weekly in Japan, so we're reasonably confident that it will surpass both the Game Boy and the Nintendo DS in the coming months, particularly if the console is subject to discounts or bundles in the run-up to its successor's eventual launch.

Nintendo is due to release its latest financial data this week, so we should have an updated view on worldwide Switch sales at least, along with data on software performance over nine months.