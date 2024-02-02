Believe it or not, but later this month on February 17, Super Nintendo World Hollywood will be celebrating its first anniversary.

As part of this, it's opening the "all-new Power Up Cafe" and will debut its special commemorative Golden Power-Up Band as well as a "limited-edition" first anniversary Button. Here's a bit about the new Power-Up Band and button:

"A highlight of the one-year celebration will include a commemorative, special-release Golden Power-Up Band, a perfect addition to the existing six Power-Up Band design options with character themes. The Golden Power-Up Band will be available for purchase within the land and at SUPER NINTENDO WORLD retail shops located in the theme park, starting on February 17.

For a limited time, guests can also get a complimentary 1-Year Anniversary Button. This special commemorative collector piece will be available, beginning February 17 and while supplies last, at Guest Relations, located inside the theme park."

The new cafe will open a few days before the anniversary date on February 15. Here's a bit about it, along with the snacks and beverages on offer:

On February 15, the all-new Power Up Cafe opens on New York Street, located on the Upper Lot inside the theme park. This exciting original concept venue invites guests to power up outside of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

This innovative grab and go cafe will serve a scrumptious menu of Super Mario™ Power Up themed menu items available exclusively at this permanent new cafe. Guests will be able to order either at the venue or via Universal Studios Hollywood’s official mobile app.

Snacks: Super Mushroom Calzone, 1-Up Mushroom Calzone, Fire Flower Pretzel, Super Star Popcorn

Beverages: Super Mushroom Fizz, 1-Up Mushroom Fizz, Fire Flower Fizz, Super Star Fizz

Nintendo of America also recently showed off its other new park in the US: