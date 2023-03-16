As part of the Super Nintendo World experience, Nintendo has a special Power-Up Band that interacts with everything around the park. There's already a variety of different colours available and soon there'll be a "limited-edition" one joining the line-up at Universal Studios theme park in Japan. Yes, just like actual amiibo there's now special edition ones.

As highlighted by the official Nintendo blog in Japan, this special golden Power-Up Band will be available at Super Nintendo World in Japan from 18th March, as part of the park's second-anniversary celebrations. Once again, it'll be available in "limited quantities" - so when it's sold out, it's really sold out.

The function of this band is described as being "the same" as the existing six types of Power-Up Bands, so you're not missing out on much if you don't get hold of this "limited edition" band, which also doubles as an amiibo. At the moment there's also no mention of this Power-Up Band coming to Super Nintendo World Hollywood, but the park has only just opened up in the US.