Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Last July, WayForward announced it would be reviving its cancelled Game Boy Advance title Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution. With the help of Limited Run, it will be getting an actual release on the GBA very soon.

Pre-orders for the Game Boy Advance version of the game will open later this week on 23rd February 2024. There will be a standard edition (featuring a transparent purple cartridge) and a collector's edition that comes with a gold cartridge. Both carts are playable, as noted below.

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution is on a playable cartridge for Gameboy Advance. This is an open pre-order for a limited time.

Collector's Edition includes:

Playable Copy of Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution - Embossed Foil Game Box with Gold Cartridge

Deluxe Foil Box with Foil Slipcover

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution Original Soundtrack

Shiny Gold Cartridge with Magnetic Acrylic Display Frame

Collectible Coin

12" x 16 " Reversible Poster

Spinning Enamel Pin

Pre-orders for both versions will close on 7th April 2024. If you're holding out for the Switch release, Limited Run says it will have more news to share about the console versions at a later date. There's no release date for the Switch eShop version of this game just yet, either.