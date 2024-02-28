During Sega's Q&A session for its Q3 financial results (thanks, Nintendo Everything), the firm has finally acknowledged that releasing Sonic Superstars right next to Nintendo's own Super Mario Bros. Wonder probably wasn't the best idea. Though of course, it doesn't mention Nintendo's flagship by name.

Sonic Superstars (which costs more than Super Mario Wonder on digital storefronts, by the way) was reasonably well received upon launch and received a solid score of 8/10 from yours truly, but considering the critical acclaim received by Super Mario Wonder (not to mention the hype generated by The Super Mario Bros. Movie earlier in the year), it's honestly no surprise that Sega's platformer failed to meet expectations.

When asked how Sega would evaluate Sonic Superstar's performance, it stated:

"Although Sonic Superstars has generally been well received by those who have played it, the timing of the launch coincided with competing titles in the same genre, and it has been short of the initial forecast. The strategic expansion of Sonic IP is progressing well, and we will continue to work to increase repeat sales of this title."

State the obvious, why don't you. Of course, we have to acknowledge that once a date is locked in for a major title like Sonic Superstars, it would take a significant upheaval to shift it. Still, surely this could have been avoided, right?

The firm also defended its release of Sonic x Shadow Generations later this year when a question posited whether releasing Sonic titles in quick succession could damage the IP:

"The recently announced SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS’ is scheduled for release at the timing when the third installment of the Sonic movie following the consecutive hits is scheduled for release and we are positioning it as an important title in our transmedia strategy. Within the series, we are also developing the titles with diversity in genres, and we believe that continuous delivery of the appeal of IP is the key to our strategy in order to expand this IP."

The jury is, of course, still out on Sonic X Shadow Generations, but we can at least see the strategy behind this one.