The rumours about a supposed successor to the Switch continue, and the latest report (which admittedly supports a lot of previous claims) comes from an "exclusive" by Reuters.

According to the news agency, Nvidia is currently "building a new business unit" specialising in "designing bespoke chips" for hardware firms - with its "source" claiming the tech giant has crafted a "custom design" for Nintendo's next-generation handheld system.

Here's the segment about Nintendo in this "exclusive", which also mentions the new hardware is expected to arrive this year:

"Nintendo's current Switch handheld console already includes Nvidia's Tegra X1 chip. A new version of the Switch console expected this year is likely to include a Nvidia custom design, one source said."

Nintendo (as you might have already guessed) declined to comment on this latest report, although once again, the links to Nvidia and the estimated launch window aren't a surprise, given previous rumours. This essentially reaffirms existing reports from multiple other outlets.

Last month, Bloomberg also reported the new Nintendo hardware would ship in 2024, with an analyst suggesting it would feature an 8-inch LCD screen. You can catch up on all the Switch 2 rumours in our extensive guide here on Nintendo Life: