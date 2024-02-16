We're in the middle of February, which means that based on recent history, it's widely expected that Nintendo will drop a Nintendo Direct showcase at some point during the month.

However, since the firm has recently been chucking small nuggets of information out regarding some of its upcoming software, including the likes of Princess Peach: Showtime! and Splatoon 3: Side Order, it's becoming increasingly likely that if a Direct presentation were to happen, it's probably going to be a Partner Showcase.

Recent whispers online appear to be pointing to a Direct at some point next week. This comes via two reputable sources who have proven their credibility in the past, though of course, we would urge caution regardless until Nintendo makes it official.

The first source is none other than Jeff Grubb of Giant Bomb, who recently stated that Nintendo had decided to move the date of the Nintendo Direct specifically because of Microsoft's business update regarding the Xbox platform. He also, however, stressed that he had never known the original intended broadcast date, but rather had heard that it was due by the middle of February.

I've never known the date for sure. I've only ever heard by the middle of Feb. I know no one wants to hear this, but just like when the Queen died, this is real: I heard earlier this week that they were discussing moving the Direct *because* of the Xbox business update.

It goes without saying that this is, of course, merely a rumour at this stage. Like anything with Nintendo, we can't know for sure until the firm makes some sort of confirmation itself. That said, it does feel like we're due a Direct soon, doesn't it?