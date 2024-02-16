Update #2 [Fri 15th Feb, 2024 15:00 GMT]: There wasn't a Nintendo Direct this week, but there is a Splatfest, so that's some Nintendo news to be excited about, right?

Yes, this is your friendly reminder that Splatoon 3's next team event kicks off this weekend (today, if you're in North America)! This time, the vote is all about "What's the best day of the weekend?", with Team Friday, Saturday and Sunday battling it out.

There is a different theme for splatters in Japan, who this time will be picking between Team Red Bean Paste, Custard or Cream in the war of "Which one do you like?"

Here is the rundown of exactly when you can expect the event to kick off in your region:

North America - 16th February 2024, 4pm PST - 18th February 2024, 4pm PST

- 16th February 2024, 4pm PST - 18th February 2024, 4pm PST Australia - 17th February 2024, 11am AEDT - 19th February 2024, 11am AEDT

- 17th February 2024, 11am AEDT - 19th February 2024, 11am AEDT New Zealand - 17th February 2024, 1pm NZDT - 19th February 2024, 1pm NZDT

- 17th February 2024, 1pm NZDT - 19th February 2024, 1pm NZDT UK - 17th February 2024, 00:00 GMT - 18th February 2024, 11:59pm GMT

- 17th February 2024, 00:00 GMT - 18th February 2024, 11:59pm GMT Europe - 17th February 2024, 1am CET - 19th February 2024, 1am CET

- 17th February 2024, 1am CET - 19th February 2024, 1am CET Japan - 17th February 2024, 9am JST - 19th February 2024, 9am JST

Happy inking, everyone!

Update #1: As expected, @SplatoonNA has confirmed that North America and Australia will have the same weekend-based Splatfest theme as Europe.

Original article [Thu 1st Feb, 2024 10:45 GMT]: Nintendo has today announced the theme for the next Splatoon 3 Splatfest, and it is set to once again vary depending on your region.

In Europe, the event will run between 17th and 18th February, with the theme asking, "What's the best day of the weekend?" Team Friday, Saturday and Sunday are all up for grabs.

Everyone knows the weekend is the best part of the week…but which day is best? That's for you to decide in the next #Splatoon3 Splatfest, starting 17/02!

If previous events are anything to go by, we would imagine that North America and Australia will share the same weekend-themed question as Europe, but we'll be sure to update this post as soon as we have confirmation.

What we do know is that Japan's splatters will instead be battling over sweet treats, with the question asking "Which one do you like?" (at least, that's how Google translate puts it). The teams are split between Red Bean Paste, Custard and Cream and it is set to run from 17th-19th February.

