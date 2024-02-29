Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you've ever looked at the back of a Pokémon trading card, you might have noticed how the button is attached to the white segment of the ball. In other parts of the series (as well as Japan's Pokémon cards), it's the other way around, with the button attached to the red half of the ball.

Interestingly, it seems The Pokémon Company will be updating this for local audiences in the new mobile title Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket. As highlighted by pixel artist and Pokémon fan 'TAHK0' on social media, TPC has "finally fixed it":

The same individual previously noted how the Japanese version of the Pokémon Trading Card Game corrected this in the "early 2000s". It's unclear why exactly the US versions of the cards were never updated, but it's suggested it could be tied to tournament rules, which don't allow marked cards.

It's not clear if this change will ever make its way across to the local physical version of the Pokémon TCG but if we hear any updates, we ever hear anything, we'll let you know. Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket will be arriving at some point in 2024.

