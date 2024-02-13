Nintendo's amiibo line is still going strong with new additions regularly. This week though marks the end of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate line with the release of the final amiibo. Yes, we're now really at the end of this amazing line after all this time.

This last character, as you might recall, is Sora from the Kingdom Hearts series. He was added as the final DLC fighter back in 2021. Ahead of this amiibo's arrival on 16th February 2024, we've been wondering if our community here will be adding Sora to the collection. So vote in our poll and leave a comment below.

He's already been sighted in the wild as well, with 'Amiibo News' on social media sharing another look at the character's packaging. It follows on from Nintendo updating Smash Bros. Ultimate with new spirits recently in celebration of the game's fifth anniversary.

First detailed look at the Sora amiibo. They did a really good job with this one, y’all! pic.twitter.com/DSF05ZjknE February 11, 2024