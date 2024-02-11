Next week sees the release of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Sora amiibo. If you are curious to know what this Kingdom Hearts representative will look like in the flesh, some video footage has now apparently surfaced on social media.

This was originally posted by 'cloud_xixi' and highlighted by the amiibo Alerts and Amiibo News accounts. It appears it could feature some generic art on the back of the box. Here's a "first look":

First look at the Sora amiibo in the wild pic.twitter.com/FSADPS8oR6 February 11, 2024

Sora follows the release of Pyra and Mythra (Xenoblade Chronicles 2) amiibo, which arrived in July last year.

Although the Smash amiibo line has finally come to an end, Nintendo recently started up spirit events again, with the latest one (a Pokémon Scarlet & Violet themed event) currently taking place this weekend. You can learn more in our previous story: