Welcome one and all, to another episode of Box Art Brawl!

Right then... Before we get cracking with this week's brawl, let's see how we got on last time, shall we?

We looked at the lovely Inazuma Eleven Strikers for the Wii, pitting Japan against Europe in a classic duel. It was a relatively close contest, but the European cover managed to take the crown with 60% of the vote. Well done!

This time, to acknowledge the launch of Mario vs. Donkey Kong for the Switch, we're going to check out the original game's direct sequel on Nintendo DS: Mario vs. Donkey Kong 2: March of the Minis. Interestingly, the game launched in the US first in September 2006 before making its way to other regions in 2007, starting with Australia in January.

It's another duel this week, with North America and Europe teaming up to take on Japan. So, everybody ready? Let's go then!