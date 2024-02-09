Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Ready for some Hylian tunes? Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda orchestral concert is now available to watch on YouTube for free!

This broadcast follows the cancellation of Nintendo Live 2024, with both The Legend of Zelda and Splatoon concerts being rescheduled for today and tomorrow respectively.

The eagle-eyed viewers out there might have noticed that the concert was actually premiered on the Nintendo Japan YouTube channel a little earlier today. Released a little later, the above video has all of the song titles in English with timestamps — perfect for those who are after a particular track.

At around 30 minutes in length, today's big-band reveal covers a range of tunes from across the entire Zelda franchise. Kicking off with the epic theme from Tears of the Kingdom, the orchestra hits all the right notes (heheh) with renditions of musical moments from Ocarina of Time, Skyward Sword, Link's Awakening and more.

So, when you get a free half an hour, grab yourself a drink, get comfy and prepare for 30 minutes of some of Nintendo's finest choons.