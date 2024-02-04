Nintendo seems to be slowly putting the spotlight back on Donkey Kong with a series of announcements in recent times. He will also star in the upcoming release Mario vs. Donkey Kong, due out on the Switch later this month.

With this in mind, Nintendo has now launched a special section in the Switch Online hub, highlighting Donkey Kong's retro series. You've got the arcade and NES classics followed by Rare's Donkey Kong Country trilogy for the Super Nintendo (thanks, DK Vine).

pic.twitter.com/pxjZgqhsDb A promotional hub for the Donkey Kong series has been added to the Nintendo Switch Online homepage. https://t.co/S56fnFyiMW February 3, 2024

To access all these games you'll need to sign up for the base tier of the Switch Online service. New sign-ups can also access a free trial. This latest update happens to take place ahead of the 30th anniversary celebrations of Donkey Kong Country, which will get underway later this year.

In recent times, there have been a bunch of rumours about the return of the Donkey Kong series in game form and even as an animation. Of course, Donkey Kong and the gang also starred in the recent Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Nintendo has announced he'll be getting his own area at Super Nintendo World.