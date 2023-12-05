Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Remember when Nintendo confirmed Super Nintendo World in Japan would be getting a Donkey Kong-themed expansion? Well, in a new update, it's now been announced 'Donkey Kong Country' will be opening at Universal Studios in Spring 2024.

As highlighted by Universal Parks News Today, this announcement was made during a special presentation for Universal Studios. As previously revealed, this new expansion will include a Donkey Kong-themed roller coaster, interactive experiences, and lots of themed merchandise and food.

You can check out a teaser trailer above featuring Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong.

pic.twitter.com/hMQTqRWyOT Donkey Kong Country expansion in Super Nintendo World opens in Spring 2024 at Universal Studios Japan! https://t.co/xWYP088ZTN December 5, 2023

Nintendo originally announced this news back in September 2021, with Shigeru Miyamoto sharing the following message at the time about making the world of Donkey Kong a reality: