Remember when Nintendo confirmed Super Nintendo World in Japan would be getting a Donkey Kong-themed expansion? Well, in a new update, it's now been announced 'Donkey Kong Country' will be opening at Universal Studios in Spring 2024.
As highlighted by Universal Parks News Today, this announcement was made during a special presentation for Universal Studios. As previously revealed, this new expansion will include a Donkey Kong-themed roller coaster, interactive experiences, and lots of themed merchandise and food.
You can check out a teaser trailer above featuring Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong.
Nintendo originally announced this news back in September 2021, with Shigeru Miyamoto sharing the following message at the time about making the world of Donkey Kong a reality:
"I am very happy to be able to make the world of Donkey Kong a reality following the world of Mario. I am looking forward to creating a thrilling Donkey Kong experience with the amazing team at Universal. It will take some time until it is completed, but it will be a unique area for not only people who are familiar with Donkey Kong games, but for all guests."