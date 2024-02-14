During the Switch generation, Nintendo has sometimes developed the odd title on a different engine. We've seen Yoshi's Crafted World and more recently Pikmin 4 utilise the Unreal Engine and now it appears the upcoming release Princess Peach: Showtime! might have also been created in Unreal.

This discovery stems from a post on social media (shared by Akfamilyhome via X), which shows the Chinese game box for Peach's new game, and on the back of it, you can see the Unreal Engine logo:



The back of the Chinese display box for Princess Peach Showtime shows it uses Unreal Engine as well, just like Pikmin 4. February 13, 2024

Keep in mind this hasn't been officially confirmed by Nintendo at this point. We also don't know the specific team behind this latest release. It's been previously revealed Yoshi's Crafted World and Pikmin 4 for Switch both ran on Unreal Engine 4.

Princess Peach: Showtime! is due out next month on 22nd March 2024. In this new title, Peach must "save the play" after a stage performance becomes a terrible tragedy. Fortunately, she has abilities that allow her to transform into a swordfighter, kung fu master, and more to deal with the troubles at the theatre.