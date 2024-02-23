Did you miss the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase earlier this week? Looking for a quick and handy visual for each and every title shown off? Well, you're in luck, as Nintendo has posted its usual infographic on Twitter for the latest Partner Showcase.

Nintendo usually follows up its presentations with one of these a few days after they air, and the company has delivered once again, creating a one-stop shop for every game we got to see on Wednesday 21st February 2024.

As you can see, even though it was a Partner Showcase, it was pretty jam-packed, with surprise announcements like Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, Endless Ocean: Luminous, and Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! announcements. Penny's Big Breakaway also got shadow-dropped, and we got dates for a couple of Xbox games, too: Pentiment (out now) and Grounded (April 2024). There are some nice logos in the mix, so have a little peruse:

It might not have been the first-party showcase people wanted, but there's no denying the line-up above is a pretty solid and varied list of games we can expect to play on our consoles in 2024. Which is good, considering we may not be getting a new Nintendo console until 2025.

For every single Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase February 2024 announcement, head on over to our round-up for all of the big stories, trailers, and details you need.