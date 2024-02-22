The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

Pentiment (Xbox Game Studios, 22nd Feb, TBA) - Journey to 16th Century Bavaria and face choices and consequences that will ripple throughout a small community for years to come. Step into a living illustrated world inspired by the earliest printed books and meet a colorful cast of characters in the small town of Tassing and nearby Keirsau Abbey.

Penny's Big Breakaway (Private Division, 21st Feb, $29.99) - Join Penny and Yo-Yo in a 3D platforming adventure from the team that brought you Sonic Mania. Swing, dash, flip and trick your way over 11 colorful worlds and 40 levels. Use tasty treats to temporarily transform Yo-Yo, granting it abilities to improve movement speed, protect Penny from harm and much more!

Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story (Riot Forge, 21st Feb, $24.99) - From Lazy Bear, the studio that brought you Graveyard Keeper, comes Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story. Jump into this delightful crafting RPG set in the magical world of Bandle City, home of the furry and fun-loving yordles. You are a shy yordle living in Yarnville, a cozy but isolated island obsessed with all things knitting. When your 101-year-long apprenticeship ends, you want nothing more than to see what lies beyond the portals that connect the rest of Bandle City. But when a party you attend goes horribly wrong, the portals collapse and everything is thrown into chaos. With your unique knitting magic and unflappable spirit, enlist the help of new friends, restore the portals and reunite Bandle City once more! - Read our Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story review

Switch eShop - New Releases

502’s Arcade (502 Studios, 22nd Feb, $9.99) - 502's Arcade is an anthology of fast paced arcade games where your goal is to reach the top of the leaderboards in each one. The games go from a dungeon crawler set in a procedural generated temple where you have to seal spirits, to a cute but challenging puzzle where you have to prepare the orders of a very hectic potions shop. Come and get that good old feeling of competition you got when going to the arcade, or just have fun and challenge yourself by trying to get all the achievements for each game.

Adam Wolfe (Legacy Games, 16th Feb, $29.99) - Acting as Adam Wolfe, an investigator of the paranormal, you will discover a hidden world under the modern San Francisco. In this city, ghosts, artifacts, secret orders and curses are just some of the things that Adam will come across working on his most important case. Step into the shoes of Adam Wolfe, investigator of the supernatural. Driven by your sister’s mysterious disappearance, take to the brooding streets of San Francisco, where crime and paranormal occurrences intertwine in dark corners. Solving one mystery after another, slowly unravel a larger conspiracy that could lead you to your missing sibling, but may also drag you into the abyss forever.

Aery – Stone Age (EpiXR Games, 22nd Feb, $9.99) - You will discover a long-forgotten land with beautiful environments, and you will be able to enjoy the feeling of flying while exploring a whole world filled with beauty and little secrets. Within every area of the world, you must find a certain amount of memory shards to remember the path that leads to your destination and advance with the story. Once you have found all the memory shards you are free to explore the next area.

Alwa’s Legacy + Alwa’s Awakening (Elden Pixels 23rd Feb, $21.99) - The Alwa’s Collection Bundle is the perfect set of games for anyone who enjoys classic gaming in the form of metroidvania adventure platforming games.

Apex Heroines (Happy Player, 22nd Feb, $24.99) - Signals of metahuman activity have been detected. You'll step into the shoes of a rookie member of the Metahuman Watch, joining forces with five teammates to venture into this enigmatic realm. Your mission? To fight fire with fire and unravel the dark secrets lurking behind the scenes.

Arcade Archives MASTER OF WEAPON (HAMSTER, 15th Feb, $7.99) - "MASTER OF WEAPON" is a shooting game released by TAITO in 1989. It takes place on an Earth ravaged by a seven-day nuclear war. The supercomputer ‘N’, designed to lead the survivors to salvation, has run amok and the young protagonist, Yukiwo, must make a stand against it! Master a variety of weapons to defeat the mutant monsters and robotic weapons!

Courage’s Reasoning Nori 5 Chewed Rice Balls (HERO GAME, 15th Feb, 1.00) - A lot of things happen and a lot of unresolved things are revealed.

Dead End City (eastasiasoft, 28th Feb, $14.99) - Civilization has fallen and the few remaining survivors are now the playthings of a gang of post-apocalyptic punks called Scorpio. Your little slice of heaven was raided and your loved ones have been carried off to Scorpio's stronghold. With nothing left to lose, you head out onto the open road, armed to the teeth and ready to fight through their territory to bring an end to their reign. Dead End City is a post-apocalyptic vertical shooter. You drive a heavily armed car called a Chariot into the wastelands to rescue your loved ones from Scorpio, a gang that has conquered what little is left of humanity. Fuel is always draining away, so be careful to collect as much as you can or your journey will come to an abrupt halt. Relive the thrill of ’90s arcade classics in top-down shoot’em up style!

Dino Race – Dinosaur Ride Ranch (SUCCESS GAMES, 23rd Feb, $12.99) - Embark on a thrilling prehistoric racing adventure in Dino Race – Dinosaur Ride Ranch! Saddle up on majestic dinosaurs to compete against fierce rivals on diverse and challenging routes. Strategically navigate through obstacles and seize accelerations for a competitive edge in the quest for victory

Duck, Quack, Shoot! (Excalibur Games, 16th Feb, $19.99) - Duck, Quack, Shoot! Is a fun party game styled like an old-fashioned mechanical carnival shooting gallery. Can you beat the ducks?

EGGCONSOLE HYDLIDE3 PC-8801mkIISR (D4 Enterprise, 22nd Feb, $6.49) - "Hydlide 3," released by T&E SOFT in 1987, is an action RPG. This is the third installment in the iconic Japanese action RPG series, ""Hydlide. "" and the player once again rises to the occasion to save Fairyland from a new crisis. In addition to the graphics and sound inherited from the previous title as a sequel to the series, this ambitious work incorporates a moderate amount of various elements, such as the ability to choose a class, the concept of time, the need to eat during adventures, and the need to manage luggage due to the weight of items to be carried. It can be said that this game title not only appealed to fans of the Hydlide series but also left a lasting impression on numerous gaming enthusiasts.

Geometric Sniper Z (Silesia Games, 22nd Feb, $3.99) - The zombifying pathogen came out of nowhere. . . Society is falling apart, and people are in pain. Still, they can take comfort in knowing that there is a watchful sniper always on the lookout for zombies. Take the role of that sniper in GSZ – a highly stylized 2D isometric shooter. Challenge yourself in different game modes, neutralize zombies using different weapons, save and escort survivors, and progress through the story. (. . . And if you’re feeling like playing the bad guy, take the role of a zombie patient zero! ) Think fast, act fast, be resourceful… And reload often!

Geometry Survivor (Brain Seal Entertainment, 21st Feb, $4.99) - Geometry Survivor is a rogue-lite auto shooter where you must survive for 20 minutes. Fight against waves of geometry ships, defeat their formations and survive the grid world.

Gleylancer and Gynoug: Classic Shmups Pack (Ratalaika Games, 26th Feb, $10.99) - Gleylancer: In the year 1992, Gleylancer was released as an iconic space shooter. Our heroine pilot decides to hijack the prototype fighter and go after her missing father. Get ready to shoot your way through battalions of hostile aliens as you guide your ship safely across the universe. Equip multiple weapons and powerups. . . Choose between different optional formations to customize your ship and become the most powerful fighting force in space.

Hike Adventures (Ultimate Games, 26th Feb, $7.99) - Look for hidden treasures and unique places that will take your breath away. Breathtaking Landscapes: Traverse snow-covered landscapes and dense forests that create a visual feast for your senses. Immersive Soundscapes: Let the soothing sounds whispering winds envelop you, providing an immersive escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Exploration at Your Pace: No rush, no timers – just you and the nature. Take your time to appreciate the intricate details and captivating vistas around every corner. Aurora Spectacle: Witness the mesmerizing dance of the Northern Lights as they illuminate the night sky, adding a touch of magic to your nighttime hikes.

I Love Finding Furbabies Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media, 16th Feb, $9.99) - Get ready to embark on a new adventure with "I Love Finding Furbabies," the 7th installment in the popular hidden object game franchise! In this game, you'll explore stunning environments and search for adorable furry creatures to add to your collection.

Inkulinati (Daedalic Entertainment, 22nd Feb, $24.99) - Inkulinati is an ink-based strategy game straight from medieval manuscripts, where a rabbit’s bum can be deadlier than a dog's sword. Take your turn in Inkulinati duels filled with unexpected tactical depth (and humour!). Embark on an ever-changing journey, build your own bestiary, defeat medieval superstars and collect perks to unleash special powers. Become a master of the Living Ink, grab your quill and build your unique strategy time after time so that you can be named the greatest Inkulinati of all time! - Read our Inkulinati review

Kings Odyssey (Ultimate Games, 23rd Feb, $4.99) - "King's Odyssey" invites you to rule over a mystical realm, where every choice carves the path of your legacy. As a revered monarch, navigate complex alliances, mystical challenges, and strategic battles. Engage with a diverse cast of characters, each bringing unique stories and quests to your court. Your decisions shape the kingdom, from the bustling marketplaces to the secretive corridors of the castle. Experience a rich blend of fantasy and strategy, where your reign influences the intricate tapestry of a magical world. Ascend the throne and shape the destiny of your kingdom in "King's Odyssey”.

Kings Odyssey: Dwarves Tale (Ultimate Games, 24th Feb, $4.99) - Step into the world of "King's Odyssey: Dwarves' Tale," and experience the rich life of the Dwarven kingdoms. As their leader, delve into treacherous mines, forge legendary artifacts, and bravely stand against goblin hordes. Celebrate the deep bonds of kinship with hearty feasts and rousing tales, while skillfully managing your kingdom amidst ancient clan politics. This game uniquely combines strategic kingdom management with the immersive lore of Dwarven culture, offering an adventure filled with heroism, craftsmanship, and joy. Uncover the Dwarves' epic tale beneath the mountains!

Kings Odyssey: Rise of The Necromancer (Ultimate Games, 25th Feb, $4.99) - Embark on a riveting quest in "Rise of the Necromancer," where the once-mighty kingdom of Ravenglade faces the scourge of the undead. Assume the mantle of the ruler in this strategic fantasy epic, where your decisions determine the realm's fate. Make tough decisions, prepare for attacks of undead armies, gather army, magic and gold. Steel your nerves against harrowing sieges, against fear, paranoia and darkness. Outwit the darkness with courage, as fear and paranoia seek to undermine your rule. Join the battle for Ravenglade and become the monarch that destiny calls for.

Lake (Whitethorn Digital, 15th Feb, $14.99) - In Lake, travel back to 1986 and take on the role of 40-something-year-old Meredith, who leaves the fast-paced drudgery of her big city life and returns to her quiet, rustic hometown. During her two-week stay in the beautiful lakeside community of Providence Oaks, Oregon, she’ll fill in for her father – the local mail carrier – where she will not only deliver letters and parcels to new and old friendly faces but will also rekindle old friendships, make new ones, and maybe even find romance.

Last 4 Survive: The Outbreak (TROOOZE, 15th Feb, $14.99) - Zombies have appeared in a peaceful town! You have to survive from the zombies! Survival shooting! Hand over one Joy-Con™ Controller to another player to 'share', you can start a battle or collaborative play anywhere. The tragic survival of the four main characters begins in the world destroyed by the appearance of zombies. In the episode mode, you can do a single play while enjoying the story. In the multi-play mode, you can play a variety of four-person modes, from two to four people.

Legendary Tales: Stories (FIVE-BN STUDIO, 15th Feb, $6.99) - Defeat the unknown illnesses, break the unseen spells, and meet new, unexpected friends! “Legendary Tales: Stories” is an adventure game in the Hidden Objects genre, with plenty of mini-games and puzzles, unforgettable characters, and complicated quests.

Line Color World (Halva Studio, 15th Feb, $1.99) - Embark on a tranquil yet engaging journey in Line Color World, a unique blend of challenge and relaxation. As a delightful time killer, this game invites you to unwind while conquering a series of easily navigable puzzles that promise both mental stimulation and a soothing experience.

Lion Simulator Survival: RPG Animal Battle (DEZVOLT, 25th Feb, $12.99) - Immerse yourself in the wild world of the African savannah with Lion Simulator Survival: RPG Animal Battle, a realistic and captivating simulation game that puts you in the paws of the king of the jungle. Roam vast landscapes, hunt for prey, establish your pride, and experience the challenges of survival in the wild.

Lo-Fi Haiku: Coffee and Chill (Pat-o-logic Studio, 15th Feb, $3.79) - Take a sip of coffee and wake up your inner poet. Let the words flow with the soft waves of Lo-Fi music. Chill, ease your mind and create. Haiku is a form of poetry, originated in Japan. The basic rules are very simple. It consists of 3 lines. Very, very short and compact! 5 Syllables in the first line, 7 in the second line and finally 5 in the last, third line. And it doesn’t even have to rhyme. Quite nice, right? And how relaxing it’s to create one! Especially with calming notes of Lo-Fi Music, magical animations and steam rising from a cup of coffee. Lo-Fi Haiku: Coffee and Chill is a tool which will help you on your journey of becoming the greatest Haiku Master.

LUNARiA - Virtualized Moonchild (PROTOTYPE, 22nd Feb, $24.99) - LUNARiA -Virtualized Moonchild-, a Kinetic Novel from Key, is now available on Nintendo Switch™! Set in the near future, the paths of a genius gamer from Earth and an AI dwelling in a server on the moon become intertwined in this emotional tale of hardship and love!

Magic City Detective: Secret Desire Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media, 15th Feb, $14.99) - A vampire envoy comes to you, asking for help. The famous detective of the magical world is back in business – together with the elvish friend Ymir!

The creator of the artificial blood serum has disappeared. Now vampires can't peacefully exist in the world, not revealing their true nature without the serum. You and your assistant must find the famous alchemist to help the vampires prevent the irreversible consequences. Conduct your own investigation: look for objects and solve intriguing puzzles. Find the one responsible for wreaking havoc and save the world!

Make it! Taiyaki (SAT-BOX, 22nd Feb, $3.00) - Let's make taiyaki on the Nintendo Switch™! Use the special grill well and cook up some delicious taiyaki! Share Joy-Con™ and play with up to 4 players! Reach for the ultimate high score! <Rules> Cook taiyaki using the special taiyaki maker! The points you earn are based on how well your taiyaki are cooked! Make as many as you can before time runs out! <How to Play> 1. Add taiyaki batter to the right side of the taiyaki maker, then add in the red bean paste filling. 2. Once the taiyaki start to smoke, add batter to the left side and then flip them! Be careful not to go too fast or too slow, or you might fail! 3. Once both sides are well cooked, finish by popping your taiyaki into a to-go box! Aim for 1st place on the leaderboards by making as many taiyaki as possible! Test your taiyaki-making skills against others!

Maze of Realities: Reflection of Light Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media, 15th Feb, $14.99) - Archaeologists rush to the crash site to examine the space rock, but an entire team goes missing.

You and your niece, Emma, are members of a search party. You arrive at the deserted camp to look for some clues, and suddenly, the meteorite teleports you to another universe! Now you must explore the fascinating Worlds of Light and Shadow, look for hidden artifacts, and solve puzzles to find the archaeologists. And you'll surely get help on your adventure, but remember the most important thing – not all friendly strangers can actually be your friends!

Membal (Goca Games, 15th Feb, $11.99) - Welcome to Membal: Your Town, Your Memory! Immerse yourself in a charming world where city reconstruction goes hand in hand with caring for your mind. In Membal, you'll embark on a unique adventure, full of adorable fun and gratifying mental challenges.

Piczle Cross: Story of Seasons (Rainy Frog, 27th Feb, $9.99) - Enjoy the bucolic charm of Story of Seasons while relaxing and exercising your brain with classic logic-puzzles. All your favourite villagers and bachelors, tools and crops, animals and upgrades in nonogram form will provide you with countless hours of puzzling!

Pocket Fishing (Ultimate Games, 26th Feb, $12.99) - Immerse yourself in the most chill and relaxing fishing game crafted by genuine fishing enthusiasts. Experience the thrill of competition in the world’s most breathtaking fishing spots. Get ready for real excitement, with no monotonous waiting - just non-stop adrenaline-filled action!

Promenade (Red Art Games, 23rd Feb, $24.99) - Oh no! The Great Elevator has been broken and its cogs have been scattered all around the world! Travel the world with your poulp using a dynamic moveset to find all the cogs! Interact with colorful characters and solve puzzles! Explore dungeons and face the bosses that dwell there! Use different objects and their properties to your advantage! Collect the lost cogs, repair the Great Elevator and unlock new levels in this collectathon directly inspired by 3D platformers! - Read our Promenade review

Quadroids (JUST FOR GAMES, 22nd Feb, $11.99) - Control your Quadroids simultaneously on four screens and make your way through more than 100 danger-filled levels. Jump to avoid acid baths, lasers, deadly spikes and other vicious traps, or strategically sacrifice your minions to create new platforming opportunities. Quadroids is simple to play, with just 4 buttons (one for each part of the screen), but can you master the ropes? Solo or multiplayer ? Ask for friends to control one or more screens if you're getting stuck with your own brain. . . Quadroids will rip your neocortex to shreds. Show that you're the boss and fight your way to the top of the leaderboard!

Sandstorm Strike Force (DEMENCI, 27th Feb, $9.99) - Immerse yourself in the heart-pounding action of Sandstorm Strike Force, the ultimate military 3D first-person shooter experience. Engage in adrenaline-fueled missions as you navigate treacherous terrain, outsmart cunning enemies, and unleash the full firepower of your arsenal.

Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island (Spike Chunsoft, 27th Feb, $59.99) - A few months after their previous adventure in Tsukikage Village... Shiren the Wanderer and Koppa, his talking ferret partner, received a vision of a distant land and a girl in distress. It led them to the mysterious Serpentcoil Island. But they're not alone. Rumors speak of lost pirate gold hidden away within the depths of Serpentcoil Island, and a powerful monster at its highest mountain peak, said to hold an exquisite treasure in its belly. Adventurers and warriors have flocked from all over the realm, eager for a chance at fortune. What is the connection between the mystery girl and the monster? What is the truth behind the secrets and treasures scattered throughout the island? A new adventure for Shiren and Koppa begins!

Shooting Blocks (Webnetic, 15th Feb, $2.00) - Survive the waves of enemies. Use different guns to survive longer than others.

Slimeboo (Zakym, 22nd Feb, $2.00) - Slimeboo is a simple and fun platformer game that is perfect for children of all ages. The game is controlled with a single button, making it accessible to even the youngest players.

Spear Master (Osarion, 27th Feb, $9.99) - Story For centuries, brave warriors called Spear Masters have protected the world. You are the son of a legendary hero, it is now your turn to follow in the footsteps of your ancestors and save the world from an ancient evil. Gameplay Spear Master is a fast-paced action game where you throw spears at bouncing balls in order to split them. Destroy enemies, solve puzzles, talk to characters, fight against ferocious bosses and defend the world from the ancient evil known as the Tarr.

Squirrel Stapler (Ducky Dev, 22nd Feb, $7.99) - Originally created as part of The Dread X Collection II, Squirrel Stapler is a short (less than an hour long) horror hunting simulator that satirizes low budget edutainment games with pitch black humor and panic-inducing absurdist horror. A lonely man living in a remote cabin wakes up one day and realizes his beloved--a dismembered corpse nailed to the cabin wall--has been made ugly and rotten by the flies that swarm her. He wishes she were beautiful, like the squirrels of the wood. And so he sets out to hunt the squirrels of the wood, so that he might staple them to her and make her beautiful again. But that is easier said than done. A sinister presence lurks in the deep forest, and it has only one rule: "Thou shalt not staple squirrels! "

STAR WARS: Dark Forces Remaster (Nightdive Studios, 28th Feb, $29.99) - Star Wars™: Dark Forces Remaster has been brought to life by the team at Nightdive Studios, fully remastered through its proprietary KEX engine. New and returning players will enjoy Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster’s upgraded gameplay, high-resolution textures, enhanced lighting and rendering, and support for gamepads. The original 1995 Star Wars: Dark Forces raised the bar for FPS games, offering players a significant degree of movement and interactivity, a large selection of items and power-ups, and engaging environments.

Sympathy Kiss (Reef Entertainment, 27th Feb, $49.99) - About a year has passed since Akari Amasawa started her new job as a designer at Estario, a mobile app maker. While she doesn’t dislike her job, she’s not deeply passionate about it either. After her yearly performance review, she’s given the opportunity to join the Estarci team. The company’s namesake app, Estarci is a news app that made a big splash when it launched, but has since fallen behind rival apps, including apps run by Estario itself. Management has decided to give the app one last chance before shutting it down for good, and Akari and all of her new co-workers will need to give it their all to save the app from the chopping block. Will Akari find true love?

THE BIKE – MOTO RIDE SIMULATOR (GameToTop, 24th Feb, $11.99) - Prepare to dive into the ultimate street racing adventure! This immersive game takes you on a thrilling ride through the UK's most dangerous and challenging streets. Choose from a variety of motorcycles, including cross, choppers, and sport bikes, each with its unique characteristics, and race to the top of the leaderboard.

The jump guys (Elusor, 23rd Feb, $12.99) - This game is a physics-based platformer. It consists of 40 levels of a platformer that can be played like one player or with friends up to 4 players and a variety of 12 arenas where you will fight with your friends as a team or against each other. A platformer as a part of the game consists of locations with different physics obstacles.

the World According to Girl (AMATA, 15th Feb, $9.99) - "the World according to girl" is deck-building roguelike caring game. The game is a combination of a deck-building roguelike and a caring game, in which you take on the role of an administrator in order to nurture a girl into a savior.

Tippy Pads (Entity3, 17th Feb, $0.99) - Take on the tower of tippy pads! Tilt the pads and drop the ball to the next floor. Naviagte mazes, spikes and traps as you try to complete each tower. How many towers can you beat?

Toy Rider (EpiXR, 22nd Feb, $9.99) - What makes 'Toy Rider' different from a typical car racing game is, that it's not just about speed it's about balancing, timing, proper use of powerups & high speed. Get ready to race against the most ruthless AI in the world, Start your engines now!

Truck Sim 2024 (DEMENCI, 23rd Feb, $9.99) - Embark on an exhilarating journey across vast landscapes and challenging terrains in Truck Sim 2024, the ultimate 3D truck simulator experience. Strap in and take control of powerful rigs as you navigate through diverse environments, from bustling city streets to rugged mountain trails. In Truck Sim 2024, players are thrust into the driver's seat of their own destiny. With a plethora of missions awaiting completion, from delivering crucial cargo to overcoming treacherous obstacles, every journey presents new opportunities and challenges.

Unlife (Ratalaika Games, 23rd Feb, $10.99) - Unlife is a dystopian 2d platformer set in a haunting post-apocalyptic world. Destroy merciless monsters, salvage weapons and supplies, overcome obstacles, and swim underwater as a necessary means of survival. The genetic material of the killed creatures can help cure the hero of the disease, which will affect the end of the game. The main character of the game is the last survivor from his floating platform, and he must navigate a submarine towards salvation. Can you find a cure in time to save yourself?

Wira & Taksa: Against the Master of Gravity (RedDeerGames, 23rd Feb, $16.99) - Embark on a journey in search of Wira and Taksa’s Master. Harness the power of gravity to your advantage and overcome dangers on your way in this arcade platformer mixed with puzzle elements

Woodturning 3D (QubicGames, 23rd Feb, $4.99) - Grab a chisel, carve a shape, color it with sprays, and sell your masterpiece to customers! As an aspiring carpenter, you must exercise patience and precision, carving out some of the most complex pieces with attention to minute details - much like real-life woodworking. In this engaging universe, every stroke matters. You are not just randomly using your tools. Instead, you work like a sculptor who turns ordinary wood chunks into unique and colorful artwork. It's less about speed and more about accuracy - a refreshing break from usual arcade fare - making it perfect for casual gamers and those seeking a challenging new venture!

Yohane the Parhelion - NUMAZU in the MIRAGE (BeXide, 22nd Feb, $29.99) - Yohane the Parhelion is an official spin-off of "Love Live! Sunshine". 『Yohane the Parhelion - NUMAZU in the MIRAGE -』 is a deck-building rogue light set in that world! While working as a fortune teller in Numazu, Yohane spends her days with her friends. By chance, she comes into possession of an old mirror. Worried that her fortune-telling is not accurate, Yohane decides to play "Magic Mirror Fortune-Telling" using the mirror. Suddenly, she is sucked into the mirror, which begins to glow.

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!