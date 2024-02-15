The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Nintendo, 16th Feb, $49.99) - The rivalry that originally heated up on the Game Boy Advance system returns on the Nintendo Switch system! Donkey Kong has stolen all the Mini-Mario toys from the factory, and it’s up to Mario to get them back. Run, jump and backflip your way to retrieving them across over 130 levels in this puzzle-style twist on classic platforming action. With newly added co-op, brand-new worlds and updated music and visuals, you can find your new favorite way to play as you embark on your toy-saving quest! The Mario vs. Donkey Kong game is available on Feb. 16. A free demo is available now in Nintendo eShop. - Read our Mario vs. Donkey Kong review

Switch eShop - New Releases

A Time Traveller’s Guide To Past Delicacies (Sometimes You, 21st Feb, $4.99) - Follow a sock puppet into the dark bowels of time and learn new recipes. Meet your long-dead ancestors. Exploit them to further your cooking skills. Take some pictures of dinosaurs. Appropriate what you can. This is an experimental story-driven adventure. Don't expect state-of-the-art cooking gameplay. Mostly, you will watch videos, cook some simple meals, trying to cope with things falling out of hand, and explore some strange places.

Art of Glide (Loneminded, 16th Feb, $4.39) - Embark on a serene and enchanting adventure with “Art of Glide”, a relaxing but captivating game that invites you to soar through an infinite number of idyllic forest environments as a paper plane. As you navigate the infinite expanse of this procedurally generated forest, marvel at the ever-changing scenery that unfolds before your eyes whilst experiencing a sense of calm and tranquility. The gameplay is designed to be effortlessly intuitive, allowing players of all ages to enjoy the experience

BANCHOU TACTICS (Flyhigh Works, 15th Feb, $19.99) - BANCHOU TACTICS is a strategy turn based role-playing For several years of conflicts, there were bloody struggles between three high schools around this area (somewhere in Japan). This madness played by the three schools: Sakae High School, Nakamura Technical High School and Minato High School. They engaged in many fierce battles with the aim to show who’s boss in this town. When Kitagawa Seiichi, the demon king of Minato High School just graduated last year, all the balance of three power came to doubt once again. The game is set in Minato High School The story focuses on TAIGA ARASHI.

Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story (Riot Forge, 21st Feb, $24.99) - From Lazy Bear, the studio that brought you Graveyard Keeper, comes Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story™. Jump into this delightful crafting RPG set in the magical world of Bandle City, home of the furry and fun-loving yordles. You are a shy yordle living in Yarnville, a cozy but isolated island obsessed with all things knitting. When your 101-year-long apprenticeship ends, you want nothing more than to see what lies beyond the portals that connect the rest of Bandle City. But when a party you attend goes horribly wrong, the portals collapse and everything is thrown into chaos!

Big Adventure: Trip to Europe 5 Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media, 8th Feb, $14.99) - Welcome to inspiring Europe, where you'll travel to beautiful locations, swim in the Montenegrin resort of Rafailovici, visit the beautiful city of Luxembourg, explore fantastic museums, listen to music at a jazz festival, see England's famous Stonehenge, and much more! Use all your skills and knowledge to complete the mini-games and find all the hidden objects across the diversity of Europe!

Birth (Wet Heart, 15th Feb, $10.99) - Birth is a point & click game about living alone in a large city. In order to quell your loneliness, you decide to construct a friend from spare bones and organs that you find while exploring the city.

Bucket Crusher (QubicGames, 16th Feb, $4.99) - Will you manage to completely destroy the wall until not a single brick is left standing? Immerse yourself in the most satisfying casual game where you tear down walls brick by brick using a circular saw! Push the bricks into your Bucket Crusher to convert them into cash, but watch out because you can run out of fuel! Once you complete the first wall, there are various colorful and interesting mosaics with different shapes waiting for you to dig into and pull to pieces!

Caveman Ransom (Ratalaika Games, 16th Feb, $4.99) - Ooga is a friendly bearded caveman living his peaceful life during the stone age. Until one day, his beloved grandfather, Booga, is abducted for ransom by a gang of bandits. Our hero must defeat the evil bandit cavemen and free his beloved grandfather. Jump, dodge traps, and climb ladders. Crush dinosaurs with jumps and obtain primitive projectile weapons. Battle challenging bandit bosses. Collect coins to spend in the shop and level up. The charming nostalgia of Caveman Ransom is enough to fondly take you back in time to long-lost era of gaming.

Cyber Taxi Simulator (SUCCESS GAMES, 17th Feb, $12.99) - Embark on a futuristic journey in Cyber Taxi Simulator! As a skilled taxi driver, race against time to fulfill orders, earning coins to unlock a world of customization. Upgrade your standard taxi or indulge in a sleek new ride, each with unique enhancements. Earn coins to buy additional cars or customize your current one, creating the ultimate cyberpunk taxi fleet.

Darts Club (BoomBit Games, 9th Feb, $2.00) - Darts Club offers the best sport simulation where every throw is a journey into the heart of darting excellence. Explore our extensive range of high-quality darts, crafted with precision and care to meet the needs of every player. Unlock various selections of tips, shafts, barrels and flights each with unique design, shape, performance and special effects. Whether you're a seasoned professional or a casual enthusiast, Darts Club offers an intricate upgrade system to improve your darts set. As your equipment becomes better, so do your chances of winning, but the deciding factor will still be your skill. Even the best darts won’t help you if you don’t master the art of throwing them!

DIY Makeup (QubicGames, 17th Feb, $4.99) - Mix together various kitchen ingredients, and voila! You have created a fabulous new lipstick color and a fancy pampering face mask! Immerse yourself in the world of DIY doll makeup and experiment with beautiful eye art, mascara, and various other makeup products. Indulge in the luxury of avocado face masks and raspberry blush to add a touch of glamour to your doll's beauty routine. Take charge as the perfect makeup artist in your very own makeup salon and be part of an amazing big makeover experience. Transform your dolls into stunning beauties, and let your artistic talents shine through their makeovers!

Drift Master Simulator 2024 – Driving Sim (SUCCESS GAMES, 18th Feb, $11.99) - Immerse yourself in high-speed excitement with " Drift Master Simulator 2024 - Driving Sim," our adrenaline-pumping driving game. Choose from a diverse selection of vehicles, customize your ride with spoilers, rims, and more to reflect your style. Dive into action with five game modes, each offering unique challenges. Whether it's precision time trials, high-speed races, or thrilling drifts, caters to all driving enthusiasts. Master the art of drifting and conquer dynamic environments.

Drone Delivery Simulator (Halva Studio, 8th Feb, $4.49) - Take to the skies in "Drone Delivery Simulator," a thrilling single-player game where you start as a humble pizza delivery pilot and rise to master a variety of complex delivery missions. Navigate a detailed map with your evolving drone fleet, facing diverse challenges and environments.

Edge of Reality (Sometimes You, 16th Feb, $4.99) - It seems that there can be no more boring profession in the world than an appraiser in a pawnshop. But meeting with a mysterious young lady brings one such appraiser through a series of strange events, changing Dan’s initial perspective about his craft. In this game, immerse yourself in an intricate story, where dreams and reality are intertwined into a single whole. Where, at some point, reality itself may lose its stability.

EGGCONSOLE Ys PC-8801mkIISR (D4 Enterprise, 15th Feb, $6.49) - This is an action RPG released by Nihon Falcom in 1987. Players take on the role of Adol Christin, a red-haired adventurer, as he embarks on a journey to seek the six Books of Ys. At the time of its release, the PC gaming industry was saturated with challenging RPGs. However, Nihon Falcom took a different approach with this game, releasing it with the concept of ""Now, it's the era to bring kindness in RPGs,"" aiming to create an RPG that everyone could enjoy. The game features clever level-up settings that eliminate the hassle of grinding for experience points, the removal of unreasonable traps, and agile characters that move smoothly.

Exiled (Ducky Dev Games, 8th Feb, $4.99) - A compact, detailed puzzle thriller ala The Room or Myst that acted as the precursor for mechanics that would make their way into My Friendly Neighborhood. Made by John Szymanski, director of My Friendly Neighborhood.

First Time In Hawaii Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media, 8th Feb, $11.99) - Kate and Nicole Robinson hit up Hawaii for a very special occasion: the wedding of their good friend Stella! Kate's got a date with Hawaii! In this Hidden Object game with a tropical twist, see all the local sights, experience all the local favourites and maybe even give your good friend Stella the best wedding ever! -Return to your favourite Hawaiian spots as much as you like in Unlimited Mode!

Fit My Cat (RedDeer, 16th Feb, $9.99) - Imagine a cardboard box. Is it shaped to fit one to two fluffy felines? What about five? What about twenty? Fit My Cat presents you with many cute kitties that all wish to sit where they deem fit. That being said, we're running out of space and we are seriously looking for a cat organizer. If you could spare a moment or two to make that happen we would be grateful. Every single one of them is trained and well-equipped for some spatial management – pick them up and rotate them as you see fit. Just so you're aware, some boxes might come with yarn balls or entire cathouses – but that will not prevent those spunky kitties from trying to get inside. Test your skills and show the world that herding cats is where fun begins!

Froggie – A Retro Platformer (eastasiasoft, 21st Feb, $4.99) - Return to a simpler style of platforming action in Froggie - A Retro Platformer, a side-scroller presented in minimalistic black-and-white style where you take the role of an anthropomorphic frog as he leaps his way through 100 challenging levels! Run, wall jump and wall slide with fluid pixel art animation as you hop on enemies’ heads, avoid spike traps and more! Touch flags or travel through doorways to set new checkpoints just in case you meet an untimely demise, but don’t worry too much, as you’ll instantly respawn and have a chance to try again.

Galactic Wars: Defend Your Star Worlds (GOGAME CONSOLE PUBLISHER, 7th Feb, $1.99) - Embark on an epic cosmic odyssey with Galactic Wars: Defend Your Star Worlds, a thrilling game where players take on the heroic quest of liberating planets from enemy clutches, defending against intergalactic threats, and strategically capturing celestial bodies. Engage in intense battles alongside your team across diverse zones, including galaxies, planets, and the moon, with over 55 challenging missions that showcase stunning and captivating locations. In this spacefaring adventure, players have the power to shape their destiny by acquiring a diverse array of ships for both personal use and team deployment.

Genso Chronicles (KEMCO, 15th Feb, $13.49) - Embark on a journey with Light, a resident of Selka Village, who, after joining the coveted Holos Over military, vows to protect his village. However, during a mission, the village falls prey to an unknown assailant, leaving it in ruins. In despair, Light hears the call of a guardian beast. To gain strength, Light follows the words of the guardian beast and fulfills a mystical contract. Forge deep connections with your comrades and guardian beasts. The stronger the bond, the more the guardian beasts unleash their power, enhancing collaboration with allies. The strength of these bonds can even influence the course of in-game events.

GUNVOLT RECORDS: Cychronicle (Inti Creates, 15th Feb, $14.99) - A new rhythm music game starring the songstresses of the Azure Striker Gunvolt series, Lumen, Lola, and Luxia singing 15 different songs. Follow the notes to the pounding beat and aim for a top score in this electrifying rhythm game! The dual analog controls sync with the characters dancing in the 3D backgrounds for a fully immersive experience.

Hex Cats (Silesia Games, 15th Feb, $2.99) - There’s a lot of cats. Like, a LOT of cats here. They’re in every room in the house, and a lot of places outside…. And they took a lot of yarn balls with them to their escapades! Guess who’s going to have to clean it all up? (And guess how long the tidiness is going to last. ? ) Oh well… Can’t stay mad at kittens for being kittens, especially when untangling yarn is such a relaxing activity to do.

Just Find It Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media, 8th Feb, $9.99) - Dive into a world of differences to discover! Comb through dozens of Find the Difference levels for contradictions and collectibles. There are also Matches to make, Details to distinguish, and all sorts of shapes to Swap around! What's more, you can play through this treasure trove of minigames in any order you desire.

Maid of the Dead (qureate, 15th Feb, $19.99) - A shooting game aimed at restoring peace to Akiba by controlling gun-slinging maids and defeating zombies. Use the right skills and destroy the zombies that come for you from behind the screen! By defeating swarms of zombies and levelling up, you can gain a skill at random. These include being able to fire missiles, controlling flying drones and much more! Choose the skills that suit your play style the best to destroy those zombies!

MazM: Pechka (CFK, 8th Feb, $14.99) - MazM: Pechka is set in Vladivostok in the early 20th century, painting the stories of betrayal, quarrel, and affection of those who wander in search of their places amidst the political turmoil of the new world order. In the year 1908 in Vladivostok in the Easternmost parts of Russia: During a turbulent era, Joseon (now called Korea) finds itself in a position as precarious as a candle in the wind. We invite you to live through the story of Pyotr, a man with nowhere to belong who ends up fighting for Joseon's freedom.

Metro Simulator 2 (Ultimate Games, 21st Feb, $14.99) - In Free Mode, you can become a Train driver. You can choose station or dead end where you start the game by yourself. You can drive on the line without passengers, but in any time you can set the desired route and set up the schedule. It's important to follow it and depart from stations in time! In Scenarios, conditions are pre-determined. You'll face different unusual situations which may occur in Metro. Listen to dispatcher's orders and follow them. Moscow Metro Line 6: 24 stations, various tunnels and objects inside them By using modern technologies, the game delivers all the experience of Russian capital's subway. Stations on this line were built in different time periods, so they reflect their era's developments.

Monster Legacy: New Horizons (Aldora Games, 12th Feb, $4.90) - In the peaceful town of Sunnyvale, surrounded by gentle hills and crystal-clear rivers, lived four children full of energy and curiosity: Leo, Emma, Max and Zoe. They were known in the town not only for their unbreakable friendship but also for their adventurous spirit. Together, they will explore every corner of the nearby forest and share exciting discoveries. Travel to The Mysterious Nebula Forest, The Village of Friendly Monsters, The Valley of the Rotating Clouds, The Crystal River and the Island of Time or The Mountain of the Great Roar and share unique moments with many monsters and creatures.

My Name is Mayo 3 (Green Lava Studios, 14th Feb, $1.99) - Life is like a box of Mayonnaise, my momma used to say, eventually you just run out of it and it stinks up the fridge. This final clicker game will seal the destiny of our beloved Mayo. How will this end? Heck, even WE don’t know! Behold the third and final entry of the “My Name is Mayo” Universe! The overwhelming and emotional story of our hero will unfold with the classic real-life tapping mechanic, lots of unlockable achievements in between, and one other surprise buried inside. Get ready to have your intellect enriched, your emotions manipulated and your mayonnaise expanded; as you unveil the stories and learn from mistakes. Our lives are too short not to be enhanced with meaningful stories like this one!

Nickelodeon Kids Bundle (Outright Games, 8th Feb, $19.99) - An Outright Games bundle in support of UNICEF. Featuring a collection of family fun games, available to purchase for a limited time.

Party Party Time 2 (SAT-BOX, 15th Feb, $5.00) - Introducing an all-new party game for everyone to pick up, play, and enjoy! Share Joy-Con™ for up to 6 players to join the party! Streamlined, enhanced, and intuitive controls make every play session unlimited and easy fun! Compete with friends and family and let the fun times roll! Pick your favourite game and play right away! Enjoy an additional selection of co-op games where you must work together to succeed! Choose games to play in succession and compete to be the Party Champion! Have fun playing together online regardless of distance! Play games in real time with friends even far away!

PlateUp! (Yogscast Games, 15th Feb, $19.99) - PlateUp! combines chaotic kitchen and restaurant management with strategic planning and development to create a delightful roguelite dish unlike any other. Up to four players build and run a restaurant from scratch, choosing dishes, buying and placing appliances – some of which can be daisy-chained together to create ambitious automatic kitchens – cooking food and serving customers. Players have free rein to design their restaurant which will expand and develop between shifts – with additional content and challenges unlocked through progression. Can you cook, serve and manage your way through 15 hectic days in your restaurant and unlock a brand-new franchise? - Read our PlateUp! review

Pretty Girls Klondike Solitaire PLUS (eastasiasoft, 15th Feb, $4.79) - The Pretty Girls series returns with an expanded take on a timeless classic! Pretty Girls Klondike Solitaire PLUS offers the same card-based solitaire rules you know and love, but this time, you’ll meet a huge variety of 11 female challengers and enjoy even more gameplay options to customize the experience. Choose from multiple difficulties, play through a tutorial to learn or refresh your knowledge of the game, use hints and assists, change the number of deck draws and more! Create your own custom dioramas from the characters, clothing and backgrounds you’ve earned! There’s so much here to keep you coming back for quality time with these lovely ladies, all voiced in Japanese.

Project Roll (Entity3, 10th Feb, $0.99) - Control the floor and guide the ball to the goal! Simple controls mixed with a new great mechanic give Project Roll and superb and unique feel Use momentum to your advantage and navigate the ball through many different levels

qomp2 (Atari, 20th Feb, $19.99) - Control a Pong ball aching to break free of its life stuck between two paddles. Explore a dangerous, minimalist world, armed with simple two-button controls: tap a button to change direction diagonally by 45 degrees, and hold down a button to unleash a cathartic dash forward. That’s all you need to solve environmental puzzles and labyrinthine levels. Around each corner is a new challenge that will test your two-button and problem-solving skills. A variety of difficult enemies and bosses help you mark your time as you navigate through 30 levels spread across four worlds. A cerebral puzzler lies within the heart of this indie twist on Pong.

SCREAM AND STEEL – Horror Story Shooter (GameToTop, 16th Feb, $13.99) - Prepare for a pulse-pounding odyssey into fear with "Scream and Steel - Horror Story Shooter." Your journey begins as you wake up in the inky blackness of a foreboding basement, surrounded by locked doors shrouded in mystery. As your senses adjust to the oppressive lack of light, you'll discover that every door is sealed with ominous locks. To break free, you must rely on your instincts and wits to uncover intuitive passwords scattered throughout the eerie environment. The tension heightens with every step, creating an atmosphere that keeps you on the edge of your seat.

Sea Port Tycoon 2024 (SimulaMaker, 16th Feb, $4.99) - Embark on an exhilarating journey of maritime entrepreneurship as you take the helm of your very own bustling seaport. In this immersive 3D tycoon game, the fate of your port lies in your hands. Are you ready to transform it into a thriving maritime empire?

Special Forces Assault: Tactical Hostage Rainbow (GOGAME CONSOLE PUBLISHER, 7th Feb, $11.99) - Embark on a gripping adventure with Special Forces Assault: Tactical Hostage Rainbow, an adrenaline-fueled game that thrusts you into the heart of counter-terrorism missions. Take charge of a dynamic team of 3 to 5 elite agents, each equipped with distinct skills crucial for success. Your primary objectives include freeing hostages, apprehending terrorists, and, when necessary, engaging in lethal encounters to neutralize threats. With 15 meticulously crafted missions, set against diverse and challenging backdrops, you'll navigate complex scenarios that demand strategic brilliance.

Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II (Aksys Games, 15th Feb, $49.99) - The latest installment in the Spirit Hunter series. Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II is a suspense-horror game set at a prestigious academy. When rumors circulate about supernatural occurrences at the famed Konoehara Academy in Tokyo’s H City, it’s up to the head of the Kujou family, also known as the “Spirit Doctor,” to take on the case. Notices that announce people’s deaths, and students who aren’t what they seem. Through your investigation, it appears that a spirit called “The Departed” is the mastermind behind it all, and it looks like it wants something from you. . . This entry introduces a new side-scrolling function when traveling across different locations. Combined with the first-person perspective during investigations, the Spirit Hunter experience is more immersive and terrifying than ever. The partnering system has also been enhanced.

Swords and Adventures (4WayStidio, 15th Feb, $6.50) - Choose between Barbarian, Elf or Mage and enter a dangerous fantasy world where hundreds of enemies await you, eager to taste your blood. Gain experience, defeat your enemies and trade powerful artifacts. Here you have everything you expect from a good adventure. Swords and Adventures is the fast-paced, addictive RPG you've been looking for.

Tenderfoot Tactics (Badru, 21st Feb, $14.99) - A novel, deterministic combat system, with easy-to-grasp rules and astonishing depth. No random miss chances. No damage ranges. Manipulate the elements to turn the battlefield to your advantage, but beware the consequences, as nature is complex and fickle. Open chasms, raise mountains, boil lakes, drain rivers. Start fires you later regret. Unearth ancient ruins, discover strange artefacts, and meet new friends, in a lush, painterly world. Explore the reaches of the archipelago by boat. Take to the skies as a bird to survey the landscape and plan the best route forward. For a generation, the terrible Fog - one vast, voiceless, and cruel spirit - has been eating the once-thick forests of the mainland. Now, with nowhere left to call home, and granted magic by the friendly spirits of the archipelago, one small party of would-be adventurers sets out.

TOP Web Search 23 (SOURCE BYTE, 15th Feb, $2.29) - Welcome to "Top Web Search 23" – The Ultimate Search Showdown! Embark on an epic quest to conquer the web as you face off against intriguing pairs of options. The rules are simple: guess which option gets more web searches, and earn +1 point for every correct choice. But be careful – a wrong decision sends you back to square one. Explore 500+ Captivating Search Scenarios! Dive into the digital frontier with over 500 captivating search scenarios. Will you opt for the iconic London Eye or the global concern of climate change? How about choosing between Tokyo and Oslo?

Truck Simulator USA Revolution (SC Ovilex Soft, 8th Feb, $17.99) - Want to know what driving an 18 Wheeler feels like? Truck Simulator USA Revolution offers a real trucking experience that will let you explore amazing locations. This American truck simulator features many American and European semi truck brands and all kinds of big rigs with realistic engine sounds and detailed interiors! Drive across America, transport cool trailers such as vehicles, gasoline, gravel, food, ship anchors, helicopters, and many more… Become a professional truck driver and enjoy the career mode!

Twilight Survivors (DORIDORI STUDIO, 15th Feb, $2.99) - A time-limited survival game infused with rogue-lite elements and an adorable art style! The world has plunged into darkness, and you are its sole beacon of hope. Will you endure until dawn, or succumb to repeated deaths in your quest? Fear not, for you can collect coins and more during your journey to arm yourself!

Witch’s Rhythm Puzzle (Sanuk, 15th Feb, $4.99) - Battle as cute sexy witches as you drop blocks to the beat to clear rows your side of the puzzle stage. Send blocks to your opponent's side to throw them off rhythm and tear their clothes asunder! Each stage contains a new kind of catchy rhythm and a new puzzle element for ever increasing challenge!

Your Majesty (Ultimate Games, 16th Feb, $4.99) - Dive into the intricate world of medieval politics - as the king, your decisions shape the kingdom's fate, balancing money, health, justice, agriculture, and army. Face dilemmas ranging from court intrigue, wars, and peasant uprisings to religious conflicts and diplomatic negotiations. Each choice impacts the kingdom's wellbeing, leading to prosperity or downfall. Navigate this ever-evolving narrative, where your rule's longevity depends on your wisdom and strategy. Will you be a revered monarch or meet a traitor's end?

Z War Apocalypse Shooter (DEMENCI, 16th Feb, $9.99) - Embark on a heart-pounding 3D shooting adventure in "Z War Apocalypse Shooter" where the fate of the world rests on your shoulders. A relentless wave of zombies has engulfed the city, and as the last line of defense, it's up to you to stand against the undead horde. Immerse yourself in a gripping zombie apocalypse, where survival is not just a choice – it's a necessity. The game challenges you to navigate through treacherous environments infested with various types of zombies. Slow-moving hordes test your accuracy, while sprinting runners demand lightning-fast reflexes.

