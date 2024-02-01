Off the back of My Time at Sandrock's huge update last week, Pathea Games has brought in a new patch to make sure that the fixes are running as they should be on Switch.
The ver. 1.1.4.2 update is now available and while it is substantially smaller than the beefy one that came before, it continues to improve on the game's rocky start.
The biggest fix this time around seems to have resolved a freezing issue in the 'True Love's Treasure' side quest, though the patch also sets out to fix a handful of other problems that arose in the 1.1.4 additions including disappearing houses and bald NPCs.
Pathea Games published the following patch notes on Reddit and we have collected them together for you to check out below.
My Time at Sandrock Ver. 1.1.4.2 (Released 1st Feb 2024)
Bug Fixed:
- Fixed the problem causing players to experience a game freeze during the 'True Love's Treasure' quest. Players can now progress through the quest and seek the treasure with Logan!
- Fixed the issue in the 'Eagle and the Storm' quest where Gust would hover in the air and gathering points were in the sky. Gust and resources now stand on the ground, these obstacles blocking interaction have been removed.
- Fixed the bug that caused Matilda's house to disappear, thereby hindering the completion of the main storyline quest.
- Fixed the social relationship UI problem, allowing players to scroll down and view all characters.
- Fixed the bug where Unsuur was wearing the Deputy Cap, resulting in a bald appearance. The charming Deputy of the Civil Corp has now returned to his normal look.