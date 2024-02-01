Off the back of My Time at Sandrock's huge update last week, Pathea Games has brought in a new patch to make sure that the fixes are running as they should be on Switch.

The ver. 1.1.4.2 update is now available and while it is substantially smaller than the beefy one that came before, it continues to improve on the game's rocky start.

The biggest fix this time around seems to have resolved a freezing issue in the 'True Love's Treasure' side quest, though the patch also sets out to fix a handful of other problems that arose in the 1.1.4 additions including disappearing houses and bald NPCs.

Pathea Games published the following patch notes on Reddit and we have collected them together for you to check out below.

My Time at Sandrock Ver. 1.1.4.2 (Released 1st Feb 2024)