My Time at Sandrock wasn't in the best state when it launched on Switch last November. With few 'new' features and a rough performance, developer Pathea Games had a lot of work to do to make sure that there was a brighter future ahead. We recently spoke exclusively to the team about their update plans and the road ahead, and today sees the launch of the massive ver. 1.1.4 update we discussed.

Shared on the official r/MyTimeAtSandrock subreddit, the latest update sets out to fix just about every issue that you could think of including improving pop-in and frame rate problems, and adds in all of the content from the full PC release with all the PC hotfixes until 10th December thrown in too.

There's an update video (above) which shows how the game now runs compared to what it looked like at launch.

In short, it's a monster. We have collected together the full patch notes from the official Reddit post for you to check out below. We hope you've got a drink at the ready!

My Time at Sandrock Ver. 1.1.4 (23rd Jan 2024)

New content and features

New Quests

Add new non-romanceable side quests involving some Portia's old friends and Sandrock's new friends. Add new romanceable quests for Fang, Logan, Nia, Qi, Grace, Amirah, Owen, Ernest, Catori, Jane, Unsuur, Pablo, Venti, Burgess, and Elsie. Add post-wedding quests; Connect with your partner for more romance and delightful moments."

Workshop upgrades

Add home placement feature, you can locate your Workshop Load to optimize your workshop layout Add Greenhouse and Factory features to enhance production in the workshop. Add wardrobe function, display your beautiful outfits and keep things organized.

Gameplay features

Add Northern Starship Hazardous Ruins, challenge your skills and earn valuable resources. Add children feature, birth or adopt up to 2 babies with your beloved NPC in town. Add NPC outfitting, alternative clothing unlocked by the Kickstarter crowdfunding stretch goals. Add NPC DLCs Add post-wedding following features, explore Sandrock together with your love. Add sandpit in the upgraded museum, enhancing the fishing experience.

Optimizations

In Game Experience

Adjusted the display size of some assembly items, providing better visual aesthetics for organized objectives. Altered the placement direction of outdoor sofas and chairs, ensuring a more natural and appealing arrangement. Addressed the issue of not being able to ride cable cars while mounted, ensuring seamless transportation. Balanced and adjusted the difficulty of the battle with Haru, offering a more engaging and challenging encounter. Fine-tuned jumping and dismounting mechanics for a smoother and more responsive gameplay experience. Refined the buttons in the credits interface to enhance your interaction experience.

Quality of Life

Expanded the maximum size of workshop rooms from 15x15 to 20x20 for more creative and spacious designs. Extended the flight distance for Throwing Proficiency Level 2, providing increased throwing capabilities. Increased the disengagement distance of NPCs in the following state, offering more fluid and natural interactions.

Customization Options

Added more beard options for players who prefer a bearded look and additional face options for a variety of appearances.

NPC Interactions

Added more NPC wishes to fulfill, diversifying interaction possibilities. Expanded photo and interaction options with NPCs, providing a richer social experience. Introduced more options for increasing NPC favor, enhancing relationship dynamics. Included more photo options with mounts for capturing memorable moments. Enhanced rewards for museum donations, recognizing and rewarding players for their contributions.

Visual Improvements

Adjusted the visibility range of resource points for a more balanced exploration experience. Optimized the gradual appearance and disappearance effects of objects, ensuring smoother transitions. Enhanced the Mahjong mini-game for a more enjoyable gaming experience. Improved how the map displays information, providing clearer navigation. Refined the early encounter with balloon chests by strategically placing rocks in the vicinity, offering a more engaging gameplay experience. Streamlined how items are displayed when required by both missions and assembly stations, improving accessibility. Tweaked the camera for some missions, enhancing the overall player perspective. Optimized the logic for displaying/hiding item descriptions, now recording the status of these actions within a single gameplay session, ensuring a more seamless experience.

Aesthetic Refinement

Refined Catori's height details to align more accurately with expectations

Bug Fixes

General

Addressed quest-related problems where non-essential follow objects weren't handled correctly. Addressed the inconsistency between relationship and marriage data, preventing freezes when modifying nicknames. Addressed potential errors in the assistant log interface of the Magic Mirror. Addressed the problem where state errors occurred when repeatedly interacting with objects that could be picked up while already holding another object. Addressed the issue where choosing to hold a chainsaw/drill during hand-holding resulted in incorrect animations. Addressed conflicts between initiating sparring and starting quest processes indoors. Adjusted the timing of train chimney special effects to match expectations. Corrected the problem of neck gaps when players wore certain equipment. Fixed an issue causing potential loss of existing save files during the saving process. Fixed the problem where the game couldn't be paused. Fixed the issue where the circle was not able to be removed before the completion of Pet Detective. Fixed the issue where the school could not be accessed when New Teacher is started. Fixed the issue in Eagles in the Oasis where Fang created a new trend with two hats. Fixed the issue that special effects wouldn't be removed after completing Buckin' Bronco. Fixed the issue where the door to the home is slightly higher than the ground. Fixed the problem that some ponytails will appear as molded hats. Fixed the issue that frequently switching whether the appearance is displayed or not will lead to an abnormal effect. Fixed the issue that the player's movement is ghostly when going up and down the stairs. Fixed the problem that the guidelines in the upper left corner may be stacked. Fixed the problem that the player's mom and dad don't have daily conversations. Fixed the issue where the tracking icon is incorrectly displayed on the map. Fixed the issue where NPCs sleeping on the bed would cause clipping problems after loading saves. Fixed the problem that some map icons are not controlled by map options. Fixed the issue where some plants in the town were moving around abnormally. Fixed the problem that the queue will disappear abnormally when using the Recycling Machine or Raw Stone Sifter. Fixed the issue that there are no hidden item descriptions option when viewing Sandstone's character icon. Fixed the issue that the art effect of the cutscene "Welcome to Sandrock!" is not as expected. Fixed the issue where Catori would be incorrectly hidden in certain situations when taking a picture with her. Fixed the issue where there may not be chairs and instruments when Hugo is playing. Fixed the issue that the connections in the social interface are displayed abnormally. Fixed the issue where the Recycler could not be assembled successfully after retrieving all the materials. Fixed the issue that Elsie's animation is abnormal during battle. Fixed the issue that the Undersea Laboratory area loses materials at night. Fixed the issue that the mounts that have been ridden do not follow correctly. Fixed the issue that the yakmel station (greenhouse) could not be selected because it was covered by the map mask. Fixed the problem that players would appear bald when equipping certain hats. Fixed the issue that when equipping some of the hats, the appearance without the hats will appear bald. Fixed the issue where during the Winter Solstice, both Matilda and Trudy would go on stage to speak. Fixed the issue where the countdown disappeared during the event the Bright of Sun. Fixed the issue of floating rocks in the Valley of Whisper. Fixed the problem where some furniture couldn't undergo refinement. Fixed the bug in the Mahjong minigame where fulfilling the conditions for 'Kan' sometimes couldn't be executed. Fixed the problem where Boxing Jack's attack might not trigger a hit animation after breaking the player's guard. Fixed the issue where the NPCs won't take off their sandhats properly. Fixed the issue where some posters would be blurred. Fixed the issue where the cable on the wreckage wasn't there. Fixed the issue caused by the simultaneous initiation of "Graceful Farewell" and "A Penny for Your Thoughts." Fixed an issue in the quest 'Something in the Air' where only items in the backpack were being considered. Fixed an issue in the 'Pet Detective' quest where there was no prompt during the Showdown at High Noon. Fixed a problem where the grass-stomping animation during CGs had a script failure. Resolved abnormal stretching of Owen's cloak during the Whac-A-Mole minigame. Resolved an issue where the loading distance of treasure chests was too close, causing visual glitches. Resolved abnormal progression caused by Owen getting stuck in Jane's confession story plot. Resolved the performance issue caused by models after Act 3.

Visual and Audio

Addressed display problems with certain chairs and plants in the town Addressed the NPC image blurriness in the social interface. Addressed camera shaking during the Old World Movie Script holding the prop. Addressed the display error in the unlocked recipe list for machine upgrades. Addressed the issue where Planting Knowledge caused an abnormal display of watering status. Addressed the problem where player and NPC positions could overlap after entering and exiting scenes Corrected an issue where boss monster health bars would disappear based on distance during combat. Corrected the error of misplaced fireworks in the opening CGs of Catori World. Corrected the tone configuration error in Cooper's gift-related dialogues. Fixed the issue where the player's face had unexpected shadows. Fixed the issue that the art effect of shadows in various scenes was not as expected. Fixed the issue where the sword aura of Altair RX-67 is skewed. Fixed the problem that Jane's post-wedding petname sound is wrong. Fixed the issue where pet items may not be available for sale. Fixed some art inconsistencies during certain cutscenes. Fixed missing facial expressions on the Magic Mirror. Fixed the issue where the crossbow of Geegler Associate did not have a hit sound. Fixed the issue with missing sound effects for golden treasure chests. Fixed the issue where the special effects on the train chimney were misaligned. Fixed the issue where the icons for sandrunning/sand drawing during play/dates did not match expectations. Fixed slow loading issue in the Day of Memories, trapping the player inside. Fixed the issue of candles in the graveyard being lit during the day. Fixed a problem in the Shipwreck Ruins where NPCs were being teleported to the boss room, causing a progression deadlock after losing their follow. Fixed the black screen issue in Andy's room during the 'Andy's Last Wish' quest. Fixed an issue with an incorrect stone at the entrance of the Northern Spaceship Ruins. Fixed an issue with the abnormal texture display of Acacia Tree. Fixed an issue with the player's incorrect actions during the Medal of Honor CG. Fixed the problem of abnormal behavior when riding the Carousel with an NPC follower. Fixed abnormal stretching of Owen's cloak during the Whac-A-Mole minigame. Fixed the incorrect display of the prompt icon for the Fire Powered Generator. Fixed the issue where Owen's behavior would be abnormal if the reunion plot with Logan and Haru was not triggered. Fixed an issue where completing the quest 'The Freshmaker' would remove other outfits when Grace wore the Insulated Backpack. Enhanced Logan's appearance by fixing hair and hat clipping issues in CGs. Fixed the problem where Fang would still sleep at the clinic after getting married. Resolved the problem of abnormal texture display of Acacia Tree. Resolved the problem where Rian and Dan-bi could get stuck in bed when waking up. Resolved the problem of incorrect beard hiding when wearing certain hats. Rectified errors in home planting land when exiting the current save. Rectified the abnormal appearance of Bumble Ant and Wild Yakmel in the Workshop area. Resolved the assembly page display glitch for the mahjong table.

Quest and NPC Related

Addressed a problem in the 'Practice What You Preach' quest that prevented triggering in some older save files. Aligned Heidi's relationship influence as expected. Aligned Unsuur's voiceover with the text in the 'Stacks' quest. Corrected the objective error in the 'Just Give a Whistle' quest. Fixes issue where the school could not be accessed when New Teacher is started. Fixed the issue that quest "Leaving the Nest" would conflict with other missions in the clinic. Fixed the issue where the main quest wouldn't trigger after Buckin' Bronco. Fixed the issue that Quali-tea over Quanti-tea would get stuck. Fixed the issue that in Who Heals the Healers Fang would be sleeping in a weird position. Fixed the issue where Fightin' 'Round the World would have a disappearing kangaroo. Fixed the issue that the meeting date of Trudy's letter does not correspond to the calendar. Fixed the issue where NPCs that were not in the town appeared at the wedding site. Fixed the issue where the lack of lizards in the Undersea Laboratory Ruins prevented the opening of the trapdoor. Fixed the issue where NPCs did not move after the quest - Dan-bi and Rian had their child was triggered. Fixed the issue where talking to Jasmine after the "Fall from Grace" mission could cause a freeze. Fixed conflicts caused by having too many missions at the City Hall entrance. Fixed the issue where giving Qi a Heart Knot resulted in one extra being returned. Fixed the problem where Logan's Hideout could not be freely entered after the "One Flew Over the Bandit Nest" quest. Fixed the issue where during the quest of "Class Reunion", Ginger would not lie down. Fixed the issue where during the quest "Away from It All", getting stuck on the road. Fixed the issue where the mission 'The Six Star Commission' had an extra icon that wasn't removed. Fixed the potential repeated triggering issue in The Quest for the Panacea. Fixed the issue where the Musa letter triggered Arivo's quest twice after replies. Fixed the problem with Logan successfully proposing without completing the mission True Love's Treasure. Fixed the issue where the quest "Spread Your Wings" had unexpected behavior after failing. Fixed the issue where the quest: Diego's Mask, Epilogue would freeze after triggering the cutscene. Fixed the issue where the quest "Sunrise" would trigger during a sandstorm. Fixed the traigger conflict between the summit plot and the quest "Him". Fixed the problem with the DLC Alienware T-shirt pack not sending emails. Fixed a problem where certain main story quests might not trigger after completing the "Builder Cruise x Operation Flowergate" quest. Fixed a bug causing interaction problems when rapidly switching NPC interactions. Fixed an issue in the quest 'Pen's Last Words' where killing the monster prematurely could result in a freeze. Fixed NPC behavior not being removed correctly after a mid-failure in the 'Andy's Last Wish' quest. Fixed a bug where getting stuck could occur after marrying Logan in the 'Andy's Last Wish' quest. Fixed an issue in the 'Pet Detective' quest where there was no prompt during the Showdown at Highnoon. Fixed non-essential NPCs walking onto the stage in 'Sandrock's Next Top Model.' Fixed frequent interruptions during NPCs' performances in 'The Six Star Commission' quest. Fixed playtime counting discrepancies in the 'Promise for a Rose' quest in some old saves. Fixed the potential issue of abnormal results when frequently interacting while submitting assembly materials. Fixed the problem where failing to unlock the interaction with Pen resulted in being stuck after the Masterclass quest expired. Fixed Elsie's behavior issues after the 'Battle of the Bands' quest. Fixed the Pet Detective quest, which got stuck at 49/50. Fixed the issue with Owen potentially disappearing in the Blue Moon. Fixed the issue where players couldn't play Sandrunning during the quest 'Back in Town.' Fixed the problem with the 'Appetite for Construction' quest where the water tower disappeared; Sleep to the next day to ensure it has been corrected if you encounter it. Fixed the bug where unlocking relevant information in the Encyclopedia was not occurring after receiving currency. Fixed the issue in the quest "Who's the Muscliest of Them All" that could lead to a black screen after loading in certain situations. Fixed the bug where triggering both the 'Hand-Foot Co-ordination' and 'A New Look' quests simultaneously caused the quest progress to get stuck. Fixed the problem where the 'Mission Unpossible' quest would lead to the game getting stuck when triggered while riding a horse. Fixed the issue of conflicts between the "Him" quest and other quests. Fixed the problem with the 'Appetite for Construction' quest where the water tower disappeared. Fixed the issue where upgrading machines incorrectly returned lower-level machines. Fixed the conflict issue between 'Quali-tea over Quanti-tea' and 'A New Look' quests. Fixed the issue of being unable to exit Logan's house after entering during the 'When the Dust Settles' quest. Fixed the issue of lack of the Stage recipe. Fixed the potential black screen issue when holding a wedding at the Church. Fixed the issue of no music at the entrance of the station in the mission One Night in Sandrock. Fixed the issue of abnormal disappearance of the interaction prompt outside Logan's house. Fixed the dialogue option mismatch issue in the mission Trial by Kiln. Fixed the problem of monsters still appearing in the desert cave after Larry and Xena moved in. Fixed the issue of Owen possibly exhibiting incorrect behavior after the fireside meeting ends. Fixed the issue where compressed cookies appeared in adventure machine rewards. Fixed the issue where using a Pickhammer to mine ores was not affected by the basic knowledge of stone resources. Fixed the issue where Elsie would revert to her initial appearance after completing the Fashion Show mission. Fixed the issue where it was possible to continue triggering romance plotlines after breaking up. Fixed the issue where receiving congratulations from Haru after rejecting Logan's proposal. Fixed the issue where the marriage lock status of NPCs did not match expectations. Fixed the display of the source of Chromium Steel tools. Fixed the issue where monsters would stutter when approaching the player during an attack. Fixed the issue where the end-game summary in non-Chinese languages displayed incorrect months. Fixed the issue with the dialogue where the name of the item was missing after giving a wish item. Fixed missing facial expressions on Magic Mirror. Fixed the issue where not setting a voice would result in incorrect initial options under settings. Fixed the issue where the Six Star Commission could not be triggered. Fixed the issue where the color palette was not visible when selecting a skin color. Fixed the issue where deleting a selfie from the album the actual file still remains. Fixed the issue that the mole abandoned ruins were too dark. Fixed the issue that the game will get stuck when the player rides a mobile suit on Planting Mode after 3:00 AM. Fixed the issue that NPCs will visit the player's home without considering weathers. Fixed the issue that the game will get stuck during Justice's romance quest. Fixed the issue when Lupita's eyes are blinking, her eyelids don't close. Fixed a bug in the 'A Family Reunited' quest that caused a freeze when relationship types changed. Resolved a bug that caused a freeze upon re-entering the clinic after Larry wakes up. Fixed the trigger conflict between the summit plot and the quest "Him." Fixed the problem with the DLC Alienware T-shirt pack not sending an email. Fixed the issue that caused a freeze when mounting to take Penny's "Battle of the Bands" quest. Fixed a problem in the Shipwreck Ruins causing progression deadlock after losing NPC follow. Fixed the issue where NPCs would visit the player for inviting play during a sandstorm. Fixed the problem where NPCs visiting to give gifts on the player's birthday did not have the blessing words bubble. Resolved the problem of resource points not refreshing correctly during snowy weather, impacting the retrieval of specific mission-related collectibles. Resolved the problem of Pen continuously following the player after the quest 'Masterclass.' Resolved the problem where Professor Luo's departure prevented Nia's proposed plot from triggering. Rectified conflicts between the quest 'Him' and other plotlines. Resolved the situation where a delayed Day of Memory resulted from an early Dance Off, and the clock alarm reminder was not adjusted appropriately. Resolved the bug where giving a Heart Knot while Roomi refused to accept them would result in receiving 2 Heart Knots. Resolved the logic abnormality in post-marriage quests after divorce.

Gameplay and Systems

Addressed a problem in the Eufala Salvage Ruins where minerals could spawn inside buildings. Addressed the problem of getting stuck in the wall after waking up when placing the Elegant Large bed in a corner. Addressed the problem in the Valley of Whisper where no monsters spawned after clearing the poison mist, causing bounty orders to be uncompletable. Corrected the problem where, after marriage, Mi-an returned home to sleep. Corrected the drop rate issue for the Cactus Flower. Corrected the abnormal disappearance of NPC names above their heads after the end of the Day of the Bright Sun. Fixed the issue where the Magic Mirror attended Haru's trial. Fixed the issue that other missions may be triggered incorrectly when switching scenes. Fixed the issue that NPCs turn back into hiding objects after being found in the day of memories event. Fixed the issue where NPCs are blocked when the train stops on the platform. Fixed the issue where the boulders on the way to the Undersea Laboratory were incorrectly refreshed. Fixed the issue where non-participating NPCs appeared on stage during the dance competition. Fixed the issue where the mounts that have been ridden do not follow correctly. Fixed the issue where the Undersea Laboratory area loses materials at night. Fixed the problem that the snow cover position of some buildings is wrong in winter. Fixed the problem that there is no pathfinding data in the deep desert. Fixed the issue that choosing not to use player voice does not work when entering the game for the first time. Fixed the issue where the camel doesn't move when riding with Nia. Fixed the problem where sparring with NPCs would not be judged as a draw when the time exceeded. Fixed the problem of not getting props when you talk to Fang for the first time. Fixed the issue that choosing not using player voice does not work when entering the game for the first time. Fixed the issue where after placing the show room, continuing operations could result in items floating in mid-air. Fixed the problem where after leaving home, the effects on the home fence would appear every time. Fixed the issue where items wouldn't drop out of the chest after opening it. Fixed the problem where sitting in a chair while holding a home item wouldn't hide the item. Fixed the issue where the prompt icon for the Fire Generator could be easily obscured. Fixed the issue where Grace still carried the Fresh Keeping Backpack after the Funnel. Fixed the strange controller vibration issue during the battle with the Cat monster BOSS. Fixed the abnormal behavior of the vulture after leaving combat. Fixed the issue where monster gathering points disappeared from the map. Fixed the issue where some speech bubbles for married NPCs lacked voice acting. Fixed the issue where Penny did not stay at the inn on the day he arrived in town. Fixed the issue where Elsie returned early after the mission Buried Secrets. Fixed the issue where some ponytails caused the player to appear bald in cutscenes. Fixed the issue of abnormal model display Penny during CGs. Fixed the issue where Ginger and Gust did not have daily conversations. Fixed the abnormal behavior when NPCs rode together with the player. Fixed the issue where NPCs would continue celebrating even after the Winter Solstice. Fixed the issue where NPCs will visit player's home without considering weathers. Fixed the issue of triggering romantic plots even after marrying Amirah. Fixed the issue where inappropriate dialogues would occur after Grace's return. Fixed the issue with duplicate delivery of letters from Ginger. Fixed the issue where a date with Logan could turn into a play event. Fixed the issue where NPCs would stutter when approaching the player during an attack. Fixed the inconsistency in skin tone for female Builder face type 7. Fixed an issue in the 'Pet Detective' quest where the password was persistently incorrect in specific old save files. Fixed an issue in the 'Cheery Conspiracy' quest where Fang couldn't reach the target location. Fixed the problem of bushes and stones appearing unexpectedly within the Workshop area, making them unremovable. Fixed the issue of slow loading for some buildings. Fixed a problem where the train blocking the platform unnecessarily prevented NPC movement. Fixed the trigger conflict between the summit plot and the quest "Him". Fixed an issue where NPC outfits were not restored after completing the 'The Next Top Model' quest. Fixed the issue where curing health didn't work properly. Fixed the issue where NPCs sleeping on the bed would cause a clipping problem after load saves. Fixed the issue where the trigger of the Haru in the scene- Logan's camp was not as expected. Fixed the issue where giving gifts on festivals or NPC birthdays didn't get extra favor rewards. Fixed the problem that the art effect of shadows in various scenes was not as expected. Fixed the problem that some NPCs cannot get married. Fixed the issue that Mi-an's seat is incorrect when reading at home. Fixed the issue that the indoor home editing screen can't choose to change materials. Fixed the problem with some monster skill effects. Fixed the issue where the highlight stroke would disappear after switching items in the item bar. Fixed the issue that Grace's sleeping animation is abnormal. Fixed the issue where the NPCs did not move after the quest - Dan-bi and Rian had their child was triggered. Fixed the problem where accessories not in the appearance section would still be displayed. Fixed the issue where Boxing Jack's attack might not trigger a hit animation after breaking the player's guard. Fixed the problem where players couldn't play Sandrunning during the quest 'Back in Town.' Resolved the issue where Krystal dislikes wishlist items. Rectified the problem where Boxing Jack's attack might stomp on the player's head. Resolved the issue where the Dive Buzzard, in certain situations, couldn't correctly execute leaving combat behavior. Rectified a problem in the 'True Love's Treasure' quest that triggered even after marrying other NPCs.

UI

Corrected the unexpected positions of the two buttons in the refining results. Corrected the scenario where, after marriage, Mi-an returned home to sleep. Fixed the issue where the player's movement does not behave as expected when blocking with the shield. Fixed the issue where Matilda's mech was blocked by obstacles when firing lasers in the second stage. Fixed the issue where shooting can still be fired when the camera is switched by the storyline when aiming. Fixed the issue where textures may not scroll after changing them in the home edit screen. Fixed the issue where show/hide item descriptions may not work in some cases. Fixed the problem that the page direction of the refining result is not as expected. Fixed the issue that players can talk to the Sandrunning Admin again during preparation time. Fixed the problem of incorrect display when opening the donation interface. Fixed the issue that the page direction of the refining result is not as expected. Fixed the issue where switching languages would temporarily display other images. Fixed the issue where some accessories would not fit the head properly when the player is bald. Fixed the issue of female players exhibiting abnormal behavior in some cutscenes. Fixed the strange shadow of the desert snake. Fixed the issue where the display distance of collectible objects did not meet expectations. Fixed the issue where scrolling down was not possible in the museum reward interface. Fixed display issues in the social interface when renaming pets with excessively long text. Fixed overlapping issues with mail names in the mailbox interface for some languages. Fixed the issue where paging was not possible when summoning a mount with the horse whistle. Fixed the Sweetheart Cake gifting issue where the nickname couldn't be changed.

Miscellaneous