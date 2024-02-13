Rumours have been circulating recently about Microsoft potentially bringing select games to competitor platforms and Xbox has now confirmed its business update will take place this Thursday.

Along with this, a new report from The Verge now claims the first two "Xbox exclusives" appearing on "rival platforms" post-acquisition will be the Tango Gameworks' title Hi-Fi RUSH and Obsidian Entertainment's Pentiment. Additionally, Rare's Sea of Thieves game is expected to follow at a "later date" and more is also "under consideration".

" Sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans tell The Verge that the company is getting ready to launch a select number of Xbox games on PS5 and Nintendo Switch...The first two games that are set to appear on rival consoles areHi-Fi Rush and Pentiment, according to sources. Microsoft is also currently planning to launch Sea of Thieves on non-Xbox platforms later this year, with other first-party titles also under consideration."

Rumours about Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of Thieves coming to other platforms have been making headlines for a few months now. Some other Xbox games rumouerd to be coming to other platforms include certain Bethesda games like Indiana Jones and Starfield.

The business update this week will follow Microsoft laying off 1,900 Xbox employees (including Bethesda and Activision Blizzard employees) last month. Crash and Spyro developer Toys for Bob has also reportedly scaled back operations.