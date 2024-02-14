As we await for official word from Microsoft's Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond, and Matt Booty on what the future of Xbox will look like going forward, a cheeky social media post from the official Sea of Thieves account appears to be heavily hinting toward a multi-platform release.

Posted a day before Xbox's big 'business update', during which it's rumoured that Sea of Thieves and Hi-Fi Rush will be announced for Switch (with potentially a few more titles too), the account seems to be blatantly referencing Xbox's major platform competitors.

Ah, that's where we were going with it... Happy #ValentinesDay , Pirates, however you're spending it. Our favourite colour of Rowboat is purple, by the way, if you fancy leaving us one at Smuggler's Bay. pic.twitter.com/7eGCRQfQ4r February 14, 2024

Of course, the immediate reply tries to reframe the post to reference Valentine's Day in some fashion, but gosh, we all know what they're trying to do here, right?

In case it isn't obvious, the colours mentioned in the post are often associated with specific gaming brands. Red is Nintendo, blue is PlayStation, green is Xbox, and white... Well, we're not too sure about the white. Epic Games Store, maybe?

Either way, we'll know for sure tomorrow. It seems pretty conclusive, however, that Sea of Thieves is on its way to Nintendo Switch. Maybe...