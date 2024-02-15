Apart from the Tomb Raider Remastered trilogy, this week also marks the return of the Game Boy Advance title Mario vs. Donkey Kong on Switch. Although the game isn't even out yet, like so many other first-party releases nowadays, it's already been updated.

Version 1.0.1 addresses an issue where the controls could become unresponsive. This same fix has also been applied to the demo version of the game. In addition to this, one other fix resolves an error in one of the listed stage numbers. Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo's support page:

Latest update: Ver. 1.0.1 (Released February 13, 2024)

Fixed Issues

Fixed an issue where on rare occasion the controls would become unresponsive after activating Help in the first half of stage 1-1 and stage 1-6.

The fix mentioned above is also included in update Ver. 1.0.1 for Mario vs. Donkey Kong Demo.

*Update February 14, 2024: There was an error in one of the listed stage numbers. This has now been fixed.

If you're curious to know how the full version of the game holds up on the Switch or haven't tried out the demo just yet, be sure to check out our review here on Nintendo Life as well as our review round up: