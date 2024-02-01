If you're wondering what the new version of Mario vs. Donkey Kong is going to be like on the Nintendo Switch, and simply can't wait for the release of the game, you'll be pleased to know there's now an eShop demo available.

There are no special requirements to download it or anything like that, but you will need a Nintendo account to download it from eShop. According to Nintendo's official description, Mario (and Donkey Kong fans) will be able to play through four levels while testing out the "Casual and Classic" difficulties as well as the new two-player co-op mode.





Play through a selection of levels and modes in the Mario vs. Donkey Kong free demo, available now on Nintendo Switch pic.twitter.com/uDlTNE2f1m We’re breakin’ down some of the ins and outs of puzzling in #MariovsDonkeyKong , coming to #NintendoSwitch on 2/16!Play through a selection of levels and modes in the Mario vs. Donkey Kong free demo, available now on Nintendo Switch #eShop February 1, 2024

We've already gone hands on with Mario Vs. Donkey Kong game here at Nintendo Life, and it's left us "psyched" for the full release on 16th February 2024. Other outlets have also enjoyed what they've played of this new version so far.