But what about other outlets? We'll kick things off with Eurogamer's 4/5 review which particularly praises the way that the levels progress.

It's a lovely package, and another pleasant stop on the Switch's protracted farewell. The more I played, the more I found myself collecting fragments of memories of the GBA original which I thought I had lost.

Dropping slightly to a 7/10, IGN's review gives a shout-out to the new visuals and co-op mode but bumps up against the game's lacking difficulty curve.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong might not be as polished as a Mini-Mario toy fresh off the assembly line, but it's just as full of charm and fun to play with.

Continuing the 7/10 love, Gamespot mentions the later Mini-Mario levels as a particular strong point.

recapturing the clever aha moments of puzzle-platforming that made its predecessors so memorable, all while packing distinct visual improvements and quality-of-life tweaks that bring out its charm like never before.

Polygon had a good time with the game but would have preferred to see the Game Boy's Donkey Kong get this type of remake treatment instead.

Mario vs. Donkey is a good game and this is a good new version of it. There’s just one problem: It’s not the best game in its series.

Finally, VGC gave Mario vs. Donkey Kong a 3/5, with the outlet praising the bonus content and kid-friendly play, but found it to be rather run-of-the-mill otherwise.

you might be better off waiting for a full sequel rather than what is a faithful-to-a-fault remake of a 20-year-old game.

Not too much variety across the board, then. Are you still excited for Mario vs. Donkey Kong after reading what the critics have to say? Let us know in the comments.