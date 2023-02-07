The latest Nintendo financial report is here, giving us a good old look at the company's sales figures up until the end of 2022. While this time around has been a big one for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and for the Switch itself, there has (predictably) been yet more success for the behemoth titles of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Let's kick things off with the plumber's latest racer. We all know that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has been a big seller for Nintendo — heck, it has been the company's best-selling game for a long while now — but just when we thought that there were no more milestones left to cross, the game careers around the corner to take home yet another trophy.

This time we are looking at the title racking up a monstrous 52 million copies sold, cementing its place as the Switch's most-purchased game to date (as if there was ever any doubt)!

In the last financial update, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was sitting on a respectable 48 million sales, so yes, this means that the now six-year-old game (almost nine if you count the Wii U original) has managed to shift another four million units in the space of just three months! This follows the release of the Booster Course Pass Wave 3 late last year and with many more additions planned for 2023, we'd be surprised if that sales figure doesn't continue to rise.

On the more punchy side of things, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate also put up a good fight in the latest report. The "everyone's invited" fighter has now crossed a similarly impressive milestone to rack up 30.44 million copies sold, sitting nicely in third place on Nintendo's list of the best-selling Switch games to date.

Now, this might not look quite as impressive a leap as that of Mario Kart (Smash increased from 29.53 million copies sold in the last report), but getting over the 30-million line is no mean feat — and come on, what game can really match up to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at this point?